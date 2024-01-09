Infamous Serial Killer Thriller Coming to Disney+

There are some major developments set to occur in the coming months, particularly with the streaming service Disney+.

Disney+ and Hulu are poised for a significant merger, creating a single streaming app that combines the content previously exclusive to both platforms. While Disney+ has primarily positioned itself as a family-friendly streaming service, this development means that it now offers a vast range of content, including everything available on Hulu.

This shift opens up exciting opportunities for viewers, but it also will come with some head-scratchers for fans who have come to love the streaming platform for its family-friendly appeal.

If you happen to hold subscriptions to both Disney+ and Hulu and are seeking a gripping and spine-tingling experience, it’s time to consider streaming Boston Strangler (2023), which will be a part of the new streaming platform when they merge later this year, according to reports from Giant Freakin’ Robot.

This film draws its name from the real-life serial killer responsible for the murders of 13 women in the Boston area during the 1960s. Set in 1962, the movie follows the determined reporter Loretta McLaughlin, portrayed by Keira Knightley, as she embarks on an investigation into these gruesome murders. She is joined in her pursuit by fellow reporter Jean Cole, played by Carrie Coon, as they race against time to unmask the elusive Boston Strangler, portrayed by David Dastmalchian.

The film seamlessly blends historical accuracy with fictional elements, making it an engaging watch. Even if you have limited knowledge of true crime and the Boston Strangler case, the movie provides an informative and thrilling experience that goes beyond what you’d find in the average true crime podcast.

Initially, GFR pointed out that Boston Strangler was a significant exclusive for Hulu, attracting considerable attention to the platform. When the movie was released on March 19, 2023, it swiftly climbed the streaming charts, becoming the third-most streamed film across all platforms for an entire week.

At this time, The Walt Disney Company has not issued a statement on when the merger will officially take place.

Now that Disney+ is set to offer all of Hulu’s once-exclusive content, fans of true crime can anticipate more killer crime thrillers like this, courtesy of Disney. This merger not only expands the content library but also promises a wider range of viewing options for subscribers, catering to diverse tastes and interests.

While many fans have wondered what the Disney+ and Hulu merger might look like when it happens, Disney did release an in-depth look at the “beta launch,” which will happen in March of this year.

