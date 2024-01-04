Report: Jenna Ortega To Join Legendary Marvel Director

Actress Jenna Ortega has continued to surge up the ranks in Hollywood and is now potentially stepping into the spotlight once again.

Jenna Ortega steadily making her mark in the entertainment industry with a string of impressive performances. Her notable roles include starring as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix hit series Wednesday and her involvement in the highly anticipated sequel Beetlejuice 2, which is set to be released on September 6, 2024. Now, it seems she is on the cusp of joining another major cinematic venture.

According to a recent report by Jeff Sneider, the talented actress is in negotiations to star in the upcoming film Klara and the Sun, directed by the renowned filmmaker Taika Waititi, who has previously helmed projects like Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Jojo Rabbit (2019), and many more.

Klara and the Sun is an adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name, penned by Kazuo Ishiguro in 2021, renowned for his previous work, Never Let Me Go. The film is currently in development under Sony’s 3000 Pictures imprint, with the screenplay originally crafted by Dahvi Waller.

The story of Klara and the Sun revolves around Klara, a robot girl designed with the purpose of preventing teenagers from experiencing loneliness. Her journey unfolds as she embarks on a mission to save the human family she resides with from the heartbreak that threatens them. The project boasts an impressive lineup of producers, including Taika Waititi, Garrett Basch, and David Heyman, who is associated with Heyday Films. Additionally, Kazuo Ishiguro will serve as an executive producer, adding his creative touch to the adaptation.

In an interview with NPR, Ishiguro shared his perspective on the character of Klara, explaining, “I think I’ve always been drawn to – you know, throughout my career to narrators who are, in one way or the other, quite a bit on the outside… But Klara was especially interesting for me because she doesn’t bring any baggage with her… I wanted her to remain, like, a very optimistic character who has a childlike faith in the presence of something good and protective in the world, even as she learns all these other things, darker things about the human world that she occupies.”

As far as Ortega is concerned, she has wrapped filming on Beetlejuice 2. The actress is reportedly set to begin filming for Season 2 of Wednesday this spring in Ireland. Her next movie, titled Miller’s Girl alongside Martin Freeman, is set to be released on January 26, 2024.

