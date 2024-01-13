Marvel Listens to Fans: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Reportedly Reuniting Original Cast

In 2015, Netflix released Marvel’s Daredevil, a new take on the familiar hero that took place in the same continuity as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It was well received by both fans and critics and has become one of the most beloved streaming shows in Marvel history. Now, its upcoming reboot, Daredevil: Born Again, seems to have gotten an exciting update!

The series ended after Season 3 in 2018, and after both a spin-off and a team-up show, many fans have been awaiting the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. That waiting paid off with 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock to assist Tom Holland’s Peter Parker with legal counsel. Since then, Cox has appeared in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as well as the recently released Echo.

Daredevil’s smashing success and popularity within the fandom would lead to calls for Marvel to reboot the show within the current MCU as an official series, and the announcement that a show–starring Cox–had been greenlit at Marvel was met with high anticipation and praise. Although it was just recently confirmed that the Netflix shows are considered MCU canon, Daredevil: Born Again will officially re-introduce Matt Murdock into the MCU with his own series, but production on the show hasn’t been easy so far.

The series has faced several delays, due in part to the Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strike that took place over much of last year. Back in October of last year, it was announced that Marvel was completely restructuring its television and streaming departments, and that Born Again had been completely scrapped in favor of a completely new direction. Both head writers, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, were let go from the production, as were the show’s directors in favor of new writers, directors, and show executives.

In the midst of the shuffle, it was confirmed that several actors from the Netflix series would be reprising their roles, including Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle (The Punisher) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk (Kingpin). However, two major characters were missing from the discussions and it was revealed that neither Deborah Ann Woll nor Elden Henson would be returning to their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively. However, it seems as though Marvel has taken the time with its restructure to listen to fan demands to reunite the original trio.

Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll will return as Foggy and Karen for ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’. (Source: https://t.co/FBmTXQSTsJ) pic.twitter.com/j6ukoGCldd — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 13, 2024

According to entertainment writer Jeff Sneider, Woll and Henson are set to return to the series when it premieres on Disney+. Woll, known for her captivating portrayal of Karen Page, and Henson, who brought Matt’s lovable best friend Foggy Nelson to life, quickly enamored viewers with their on-screen performances. Many fans were dismayed after the announcement that Woll and Henson were not expected time to return. The chemistry between Cox, Woll, and Henson was a driving force in the success of the original series and now seems to promise a return to form for the show.

The comments across social media confirm that this was the right decision (if it is indeed, confirmed) for Marvel to have made. While Matt/Daredevil was the focus of the show, Karen and Foggy were just as vital to the show’s heart and driving force. It seems as though Marvel may have actually taken a step back and listened to the fans, therefore reuniting this beloved trio.

Daredevil: Born Again not only marks a reunion for Woll and Henson but also a nostalgic trip for viewers who fondly remember the magic of the original Daredevil series. With Marvel’s commitment to delivering compelling narratives on their new streaming shows, the return of Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson ensures that Daredevil: Born Again will be a must-watch for both die-hard fans and newcomers alike, promising an exhilarating journey back into the heart of Hell’s Kitchen.

Are you excited to see the original Daredevil trio return to the small screen again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!