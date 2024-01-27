Fired Jenna Ortega Series Star Calls Her a “Good Egg”

At the age of 21, Jenna Ortega has been nominated for a staggering slew of awards, including Emmy, Saturn, Screen Actors Guild, and MTV Movie Awards for portraying Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday. However, she’s gotten her most… interesting praise from her former co-star in the Scream franchise: she’s a “good egg.”

Melissa Barrera, who co-starred with Jenna Ortega in Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023), recently gave an interview with Rolling Stone, in which she was inevitably asked about the Wednesday star. Barrera gave her high praise indeed, saying, “Listen, Jenna is a good egg. She’s a good person and we love each other. She would show up for me and I would show up for her no matter what.”

Related: Jenna Ortega Confirmed Most Profitable Celebrity, Dethrones Competition

The actress was referencing the notorious incidents in which both she and Jenna Ortega near-simultaneously left the Scream franchise, which had just been revived as a series to huge box office grosses and critical acclaim. While Ortega reportedly left the upcoming Scream VII due to scheduling conflicts with other future projects, Spyglass Media Group fired Melissa Barrera for expressing support for Palestine during its ongoing conflict with Israel, issuing a statement condemning her in no uncertain terms.

Of her firing, Melissa Barrera said:

“It was shocking. I don’t even know what to say. I think everything that happened was very transparent, on both sides, and I know who I am, and I know that what I said always came from a place of love and a place of humanity and a place of human rights and a place of freedom for people, which shouldn’t be controversial. It shouldn’t be up for debate.”

The future of the Scream franchise is now uncertain, with Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and director Christopher Landon all having left. Being fired from the series does not seem to have slowed down Melissa Barrera. The actress will appear in three different films in 2024: a romantic comedy-horror titled Your Monster, a vampire horror film titled Abigail, and a biopic titled The Collaboration.

Related: Update Confirms Jenna Ortega Chooses ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Over Netflix Smash ‘Wednesday’

All this being said, it is pretty charming to see the two actresses supporting each other in such a public fashion, and using such old-fashioned and quaint terms. Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega recently reunited at the Motion Picture & Television Fund 17th Annual Evening Before Gala along with Scream co-stars Skeet Ulrich, Liana Liberato, Tony Revolori, and Jack Quaid, which you can check out here:

Should Ortega and Barrera reunite for a new horror project? Let us know in the comments below!