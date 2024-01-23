Jenna Ortega Confirmed Most Profitable Celebrity, Dethrones Competition

It appears that nearly anything and everything Jenna Ortega touches turns to success, including her clothing.

Over the past few years, Jenna Ortega turned from a face you recognized but did not know from where to one of Hollywood’s biggest actors, breaking records and barriers, leading viral trends, and more. Ortega, the Latina actress who began on Disney’s Stuck in the Middle, then moved into the world of horror, working on Blumhouse projects, X, leading the Scream franchise after facing Ghostface for two films, and more.

While Ortega has shown stellar performances in other roles, it was Tim Burton’s Wednesday, a spin-off from the iconic The Addams Family, focusing on Wednesday Addams and her experience at Nevermore Academy and growing up that caught the attention of the world. Wednesday was a blessing for Netflix, as its first season somehow dethroned Stranger Things season 4 as the highest-watched English-speaking show on the platform.

Oretga was able to pull in a younger audience into the show, especially after connecting with the TikTok crowd with her choreographed school dance routine that pushed the show to everyone’s for you page.

Now, while Ortega is currently working on projects (she just wrapped Beetlejuice 2, will soon begin Wednesday season 2, and was cast in Death of a Unicorn, another horror film alongside Paul Rudd), she did not have any projects up for nomination this award season, but still attended the Emmy’s in a stunning Dior gown.

A new AI-generated system called Red Carpet Power Rankings has launched as an exclusive partnership between The Hollywood Reporter and Launchmetrics, which has shown that Ortega is topping the charts when it comes to profitability for a brand.

As THR stated, “Using a proprietary algorithm, the AI-driven software, data and analytics company tracks the media-impact value (MIV) of earned exposure, assigning a monetary value to the combined influence of brands from online and social media posts and editorial stories.”

The publication noted, “Ortega’s Dior Haute Couture look, a strapless tulle dress featuring a hand-embroidered floral and trellis motif, paired with gold and diamond jewels by Dior Joaillerie, earned $5.6 million in media-impact value, far and away the top position among both women and men on the 2023 Emmy Awards red carpet.”

The phrase “Jenna Ortega stuns” has become readily discoverable in the realm of Emmy-night fashion narratives, as stated by The Hollywood Reporter.

At the awards show on January 15 Dior, with an Instagram following of 45.6 million, achieved significant engagement, amassing 239,900 likes for its post featuring Ortega. Notably, Ortega serves as a global ambassador for the renowned Parisian house, exemplifying how a brand’s own social media presence can amplify its visibility on the red carpet, marking a successful synergy between fashion and digital influence.

Ortega, as we mentioned, was not a nominee or winner during the awards but was able to be more profitable than those who did. Ayo Edebiri, who took home the 2023 Emmy for Best Supporting Actress, earned Louis Vitton $3.3 million after having far more screen time then Ortega. Pedro Pascal was the top earner among men, only profiting Valentino $1.2 million in revenue.

Overall, Jenna Ortega has proven yet again that her vast popularity places her above others when it comes to being a magnet for success. This new AI system will certainly have other brands jealous of Ortega’s partnership with Dior.

Jenna is nominated for Scream VI for a People’s Choice Award as Female Movie Star of 2023. Below is a list of her competition.

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The winners will be announced when the 2024 People’s Choice Awards airs live across NBC, Peacock and E! on Sunday, February 18, at 8 p.m. Considering how successful we saw Jenna appear online when it solely came to fans looking up her outfit, it seems that she may be heavily in the running for this award, as it is chosen by the people.

