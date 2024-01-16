Jenna Ortega Confirms Eight New ‘Wednesday’ “Movies” Set to Debut

If you are a fan of the hit Netflix series Wednesday, we have an update for you regarding season two, which is promised to be even more than a show.

In 2022, Tim Burton’s Wednesday debuted on Netflix, with Jenna Ortega helming lead as Wednesday Addams, daughter of Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams in the all-new The Addams Family spin-off. The show opens with Wednesday protecting her brother, Pugsley Addams from their high school bullies, attacking them with piranhas in the school pool.

Typical Wednesday Addams.

This leads our titular character to face a sudden expulsion, which moves her to her main journey, following in her parents footsteps and attending Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday has since claimed the title of the most-watched English series of all time on Netflix, accumulating an impressive 1,718,800,000 hours of viewership, equivalent to 252,100,000 completed views. This achievement surpasses the previous record holder, Stranger Things season 4. The only show to hold higher viewership is the Korean drama, Squid Game.

Now, season two of Wednesday is finally able to begin filming, as the SAG-AFTRA strike has concluded. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos noted that the eerie teen drama would be one of the streaming platform’s top priorities, and now, we know that filming will soon commence in Ireland this April. Jenna Ortega may not yet be on set (after having wrapped Beetlejuice 2) just yet, but she certainly is hyping up the second season in a big way, making promises on the production quality and storyline that will have audiences wanting popcorn with every episode while covering their eyes.

Deadline reported Jenna Ortega’s (Scream, YOU, Insidious, Stuck in the Middle, X) season two Wednesday update: “I’ve received some scripts now for the second season, and we’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror,” Ortega told Laverne Cox while being interviewed for E! on the Emmys red carpet. “It’s really, really exciting because all throughout the show [Wednesday] never really changes and that’s what’s wonderful about her.”

She continued, “There’s some really good one-liners and I think everything is bigger. It’s a lot more action-packed. I think each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.”

The two main news points that we can pull out here is that the season will have a lot more horror elements to its already dark mystique. We did know that the show was aiming to be darker this season, but Jenna’s confirmation on the “horror” genre may have us curled up a little tighter on our couches come the show’s release.

One detail we hadn’t heard, however, until now was that the episodes would follow more of a movie arc, meaning the episodes will be more full, including a beginning, middle, and end, with a thriving plot, and like any movie that anticipates a sequel, an open ending.

Ortega certainly knows what she is talking about, as the actress is not only the lead on the show, but a producer this season:

"I feel really, really fortunate to be coming on as a producer this time around… I've had experiences in TV where I felt my voice wasn't heard, that I was meant to be a puppet. I've been told on sets, "You wouldn't know because you're not a writer," or, "Just shut up and do your job." From 12 years old, I've been hearing things like that. So, I went into Wednesday with hesitance. But I was fortunate to be working with someone like Tim Burton, who pulled me in his trailer one day and said that he wanted to be a soundboard for my voice."

This news is exciting, as it means we will be getting more than a few mere episodes of the show. As Collider wrote, “The first season of Wednesday had eight episodes, with each episode running approximately for an hour. So the second season is expected to follow the same format and have eight episodes of roughly 60 minutes each. It’s also possible that the popularity of Season 1 could encourage a higher number of episodes, which tends to happen with many series.”

Knowing this, we can expect at least eight movie-style episodes of Wednesday coming to Netflix.

The cast will include Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen (who is reported to be getting his own spin-off series), and the possible return of Christina Ricci as well as Jenna Ortega and others. We have also confirmed that another original member from The Addams Family will be introduced in this second season.

Left out from the cast list is Percy Hynes White. White played Xavier Thorpe in season one; however, he was written out after allegations surfaced online, stating that the actor intentionally over-served a woman at a party. These allegations were never proven to be true, and were actually removed by the woman in question; however, Netflix wrote the character out of the storyline already, and did not look back. This loss will be an interesting plot pivot when it comes to Wednesday’s love life, as Thorpe turns out to be a character that is pining for our pale, braided heroine’s heart.

At the moment, there is no official release date when it comes to Wednesday season two.

Are you excited to see Wednesday season two?