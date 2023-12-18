New ‘Wednesday’ Spin-Off Replaces Jenna Ortega, Alternate Character Takes Over

Get ready to snap those fingers because a new member of the Addams Family is getting ready to steal the spotlight, and it is not who you may think.

If you are a fan of The Addams Family, or you own a Netflix subscription, you have certainly heard of the biggest English-speaking show on the platform, Wednesday. Wednesday is a dark, twisted spin-off that focuses on Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she grows up and endures high school at Nevermore Academy.

As we have stated in the past, “According to Netflix’s data, Wednesday is the new record holder for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix. Stranger Things Season 4 previously held the record with 335.01 million hours viewed, which was counted during the week of May 30 – June 5.”

Knowing how utterly successful Wednesday was, it seems Netflix has decided to further capitalize on the characters of the Addams family, with an entirely new spin off.

When we watch Wednesday, we are introduced to a slew of original and returning characters from The Addams Family IP. Of course, the show stars the titular character Wednesday Addams, but also Pugsley Addams, Morticia Addams, Gomez Addams, Lurch, Thing, and for a brief episode, Uncle Fester.

Now, reports are stating that a spinoff surrounding Uncle Fester, played by Fred Armisen, is being developed for Netflix.

The spin off is in the early stages of development at the moment, with the storyline still being constructed, but it is likely we will see his character develop a little more on Wednesday, which would lead nicely into his own show, as we have seen with other major series, such as Loki on Disney+. He was developed as a supporting character, allowing audiences to develop a care and reason to want to watch what Loki would do next, giving his stand-alone spin-off a greater chance for success.

It was noted that Netflix is on board, and so is Amazon, the company that owns the rights to the IP.

Netflix is actively expanding the Addams Family lore through Wednesday, as it was recently confirmed that in season two, which is gearing up to film in Ireland, we will be introduced to a new “old” character. Another member of the family will be added to the Wednesday cast, however, it is one that was not yet seen during season one.

Netflix has not confirmed who specifically will be added, but cast members of the show have guessed characters like Cousin Itt and Grandmama.

Wednesday was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the series also features supported by a cast including Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, and Moosa Mostafa.

It seems that a bulk of this cast will be returning for season 2; however, Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier Thorpe has reportedly been written out of the show.

Most recently, we shared that as of 2023, Wednesday was dethroned as the most-watched show. Netflix recently released their view times numbers for January to June of this year, and Wednesday came in the fourth spot. The Night Agent took over as the most popular series for the first half of the year.

Considering Wednesday debuted in 2022, coming in fourth place the following year shows that the series did have longevity for success.

Wednesday, and notably, Jenna Ortega has been coined to be one of the reasons that Netflix is reaching a younger audience. The virality that we saw with the show, especially thanks to Ortega’s choreographed dance, gave the show a second boom, introducing it to millions of others who wanted to see the quirky dark teen navigate monsters, demons, friendships, and love, all at the same time. The show has grown to be so popular, that it has been deemed the Stranger Things replacement, now that that series of a similar eerie nature is coming to an end.

At the moment, season 1 of Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.

