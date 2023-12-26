‘Scream’ Director Speaks Out, Leaves Film After “Nightmare” Loss of Jenna Ortega

The Scream franchise is one that has been iconic for decades, but now, has been making headlines as the franchise has continued to fall apart in front of the eyes of its fandom. Now, Scream 7 director Christopher Landon has also left the project, and he has some not-so-nice things to say about the project.

Merely a month following the announcement that Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, the leading ladies, would not be reprising their roles in the slasher sequel, director Christopher Landon revealed this weekend that he is also stepping down from the project.

Landon shared the news on X, “I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on. I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”

Fans reacted to the news with sadness, but understanding. Mike Harlow (@NotMikeHarlow) wrote, “It’s a sin what they’ve done to the greatest horror franchise. From the treatment of Neve with 6 to their treatment of, well… everyone with 7! It’s unbelievable. They put you in a lose-lose position but you showed a lot of integrity. Would’ve loved to have seen your vision”.

The drama with Scream 7 originated after Spyglass Media shared that they fired their lead Melissa Barerra.

Before her firing, Barrera had been expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and voicing criticism against the Israeli government’s actions in the region. Her focus was particularly on the government’s accountability for the bombings and casualties among Palestinian civilians. On October 22, she shared her thoughts on Instagram stories:

I have been actively looking for videos and information about the Palestinian side for the last 2 weeks or so, following accounts etc. Why? Because western media only shows the other side. Why they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself. Usually, the algorithm on social media gets the gist. Well… my discover page on IG will only show me videos showing and talking about the Israeli side. Censorship is very real.”

A spokesperson at Spyglass Media told Variety that Barrera was dismissed for referring to Israel’s attacks on Palestine as “genocide”. They stated, “We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

Barrera then posted a statement on Instagram, “First and foremost I condemn antisemitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people.”

“I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those who need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me,” she added.

Shortly after this, it was announced that Jenna Ortega, who played Tara Carpenter (sister to Sam Carpenter) would also not be returning. While many assumed this was done in solidarity with Melissa, it was confirmed that Wednesday shooting schedules created conflicts, forcing her to leave the series. But, with all of the negative press, it seems Ortega was able to dodge an explosive bomb of a movie in the media, without having to pick sides or get involved in the politics of it all.

In terms of the storyline, Barrera and Ortega portray two sisters, Sam and Tara Carpenter, who have ties to the initial Woodsboro murders. Sam is the daughter of Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), the antagonist in the first Scream instalment. Both Scream 5 and Scream 6 revolve around Sam’s realization of her father’s identity, her apprehensions about inheriting his violent tendencies, and how her connection to him externally impacts her relationship with Tara and their circle of friends, including Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin, portrayed by Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

As Vox states, “Scream 6, especially, was about how this group, a “core four,” would now carry on the Scream franchise as original characters Dewey Riley (David Arquette), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) were either killed off or given endings. Campbell, who has been the series’ main star for the first five movies, did not return for Scream 6 because of a salary dispute.

Without Barrera and Ortega, the current Scream story is effectively dead.”

Scream 6 became the highest-grossing movie in the series domestically. It made over $108 million in its North American theatrical release, and around $168 million worldwide, which is thanks to its leading ladies, and the reason that a seventh film was greenlit.

As posted by Variety, Spyglass is reportedly looking to bring Neve Campbell and Patrick Dempsey back for the seventh instalment to face Ghostface once more. Neve started the franchise in 1996 with Scream, the initial movie which introduces the character of Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, as she becomes the target of the Ghostface killer in the fictional town of Woodsboro. The film revitalized the slasher genre and became a major success, blending horror with humor and meta-commentary on the horror genre created by Kevin Williamson and directed by Wes Craven.

