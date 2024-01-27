Marvel Manages the Multiverse: Which Spin-Offs Matter

It’s safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown beyond just the Avengers is a grand and glorious understatement. By incorporating the cosmic elements with the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, Marvel Studios has tons of toys to play with.

That being said, the laundry list of spin-offs that have spawned on Disney+ has generated both excitement and confusion amongst even the most dedicated Marvel fans. From WandaVision to Echo, the MCU has grown into an ocean of content, and it can be overwhelming to keep up with.

Per The A.V. Club, the studio currently has 26 spinoff series ready to watch on Disney+. Although shows and series like Agent Carter, Daredevil, Moon Knight, and I Am Groot are all perfectly marvelous forays across the MCU, it’s incredibly easy to get lost and confused. However, Marvel Studios has just offered a remedy.

Shining a “Spotlight” on Marvel

Many shows have ties to the cinematic universe, such as Loki introducing Kang and the Multiverse in Doctor Strange’s story arc or Ms. Marvel setting up the events of The Marvels (2023), but confusion can arise when shows like Moon Knight and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law start doing their own thing. Enter Marvel’s Spotlight to ease the transition.

Shows like those mentioned and more are all connected to the ever-growing web of the maddening Marvel Multiverse, but the studio’s new Spotlight banner might be just the thing to alleviate much of the confusion and superhero fatigue facing many fans. While many series like What If…? and Loki might have a connection to the central storyline, not all of them are mandatory watches.

The new Spotlight project was described by Brad Winderbaum, Marvel’s head of streaming, after the premiere of Echo. After the launch of Hawkeye’s successor, Winderbaum shared,

“Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity. Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.”

Even if viewers haven’t seen things like Jessica Jones or The Defenders, they can take comfort in seeing these new adaptations taking more of a character-driven than lore-driven approach to their favorite heroes. That said, an MCU crash course wouldn’t hurt.

Apart from the core MCU films like The Avengers series, shows like the previously mentioned Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are still recommended, as well as shows with purposeful ties to more significant projects like WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There’s no need to go on a Bruce-Banner-sized bender; it all depends on how invested the viewer is or will become.

Are you suffering from Marvel Multiverse madness? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!