Tom Hiddleston Casts Doubt on Thor and Loki’s MCU Reunion

Warning! Slight spoilers ahead for Loki Season 2, Episode 1, “Ouroboros.”

Marvel might be erasing one of their most beloved characters’ past in favor of promoting their newest Disney+ show, which could finally shut down rumors of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki Laufeyson’s (Tom Hiddleston) MCU reunion once and for all.

Ever since Loki’s tearful death at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War (2017), many have longed for a reunion between the God of Mischief and his adopted brother, Thor.

While this may have initially seemed out of the question, considering Loki sure did seem dead by the time Thanos Blipped half the universe out of existence, Season 1 of the Disney+ Loki show opened up a new door for the Asgardian trickster to find his long lost brother somewhere in the Multiverse, although this would be an alternate timeline’s version of Loki — one who escaped his fate in The Avengers (2011) by getting his hands on the Tesseract.

Thor and Loki share a long, complex history that dates back to the earliest days of the MCU, with the brothers’ strained relationship taking center stage in Thor (2011) and The Avengers. Over the years, Loki goes from being a cold-hearted, calculating villain to somewhat of a hero himself, sacrificing himself to save Thor and the surviving Asgardians after the events of Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

Since then, Loki has expanded on the once-duplicitous character’s moral ambiguity, placing him in the middle of a strange conspiracy surrounding the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and its shadowy creator, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) after his escape in The Avengers disrupts the Sacred Timeline.

Season 1 saw the eponymous anti-hero teaming up with an unlikely ally, TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) after he gave Loki an ultimatum: his freedom in exchange for his help hunting down a dangerous Variant called Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

Of course, things didn’t exactly go to plan, with Loki essentially running off with his female alter-ego and unveiling that the TVA was not, in fact, controlled by the Time Gods, but rather, He Who Remains, a former scientist who came into contact with alternate universes and other versions of himself.

When his Variants caused a Multiversal war, He Who Remains tamed and weaponized the trans-temporal being Alioth to end the conflict and created the TVA and his Citadel at the End of Time to prevent a similar incident from ever happening again — that is, until Sylvie murders him in an act of vengeance, shattering the Scared Timeline and plunging the universe into inevitable chaos.

We’ve already gotten a glimpse at some of He Who Remains’ Variants thanks to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), which introduced Kang the Conqueror and later, in a mid-credits scene featuring Loki and Mobius, Victor Timely, who’s poised to be the main antagonist of Loki Season 2.

Loki‘s sophomore season arrived on Disney+ last Thursday, picking up immediately after Season 1’s cliffhanger finale. While things are just kicking off, we know that Sylvie is off finding herself in the small town of Broxton, Oklahoma, while Loki is stuck time-slipping in a TVA reality where no one recognizes him. Fortunately, Loki ends up back in his own timeline and reunites with Mobius, Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), and Casey (Eugene Cordero).

As Loki and Co. attempt to expose the truth of TVA to its many workers, considering they’ve all been pulled from their respective timelines, without their knowledge, we get hints of He Who Remains’ return, which is somehow linked to Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). Mobius and the TVA’s quirky repairs and maintenance guru, O.B. (Ke Huy Quan) help zap Loki back to the present day at the last second, but things are almost certainly not what they seem.

With Loki‘s second season off to a solid start, already jam-packed with the same time-jumping shenanigans and Multiversal antics featured in Season 1, it’s safe to say that head writer Eric Martin has plenty more tricks up his sleeve as Marvel continues the build-up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026).

But one thing fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about — for better or worse — is Thor and Loki’s long-awaited reunion, which was seemingly just ruled out by the man himself, Tom Hiddleston.

Speaking with Marvel before the SAG-AFTRA strike, the longtime MCU alum opened up about his Loki character arc, leading him to find a new glorious purpose and a newfound family in Season 2. Interestingly enough, Hiddleston revealed that Loki views his TVA colleagues as “a new family,” which seems to cement that the MCU is officially moving on from his days in the Thor franchise.

In discussing the various threats Loki and the TVA will face this season, the actor summed up his character’s Season 2 motives by saying, “Reality is going to be destroyed, including everyone in it and everyone he loves:”

The stakes are higher, the clock is running down, and reality is going to be destroyed, including everyone in it and everyone he loves, so Loki is propelled by this momentum and this urgency to try to put the brakes on the dissolution and destruction of reality.

Hiddleston also acknowledged that Loki has always “struggled with family” in the past, such as with his adopted father Odin, but his “new family,” which includes “Mobius and his colleagues at the TVA,” helped change that:

Loki always struggled with family in the MCU, but he’s found a new family in the TVA. In the breakdown of understanding himself and having his sense of self opened up, broken down, and rebuilt by Mobius and his colleagues at the TVA, there’s a new awareness and a capacity to connect with other people.

As disheartening as it might be to hear Loki referring to his TVA colleagues as his “new family,” it’s not surprising that this is the direction Marvel is choosing to go in. On the one hand, Thor isn’t dead in MCU canon yet, meaning our version of the Thunder God could, hypothetically, run into Loki‘s version of his adopted brother in a team-up project like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

However, the MCU has undeniably put in the work to establish Loki as his own character outside of the Avengers, which is, literally, the whole point of his Season 1 journey. Learning “self-acceptance” and how to take responsibility was, and continues to be, a central theme of the Disney+ show, as noted by Hiddleston himself:

If Season 1 was about self-awareness and self-acceptance, Season 2 is about taking responsibility and trying to find a new purpose. Maybe there’s more burden and less glory in the purpose this time.

Still, while Loki may have found a new family at the TVA, Marvel fans are patiently waiting for him to reunite with Thor, and likely won’t give up hope until the MCU finally decides to kill off the Asgardian trickster once and for all. Plus, Marvel producer Kevin Wright did recently tell Variety that “the sun shining on Loki and Thor once again has always been the priority”of Loki, but that it could take awhile to get “to a certain place emotionally” in terms of paying off their highly-emotional story.

With a Thor 5 and plenty of Avengers projects on the not-so-distant horizon, it’s certainly a possibility. But based on Tom Hiddleston’s recent remarks about Loki’s “new family” and the fact that Loki and Thor are presumably not in the same reality, those odds seem pretty slim.

New episodes of Loki arrive on Disney+ on Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT.

