Marvel Nearly Ready To Replace Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man

Marvel is officially gearing up to replace Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man with the character’s comic book apprentice, Riri Williams (AKA Ironheart).

Dominique Thorne already made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), where she was depicted as an MIT student who had invented a device capable of finding vibranium. While she was a supporting character in her first film, she’s set to take center stage in the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart – which, Thorne revealed, has recently wrapped filming.

“Filming has concluded, indeed,” she told Deadline in a red carpet interview at Sundance Film Festival. “I mean, I can say strap in, get ready. It will be a ride, much like they all are. It is an epic journey, and one that I’m very excited to share.”

Dominique Thorne teases ‘Ironheart’ : “Get ready… it’ll be a ride” | #Sundance

Little is known about Ironheart, other than the fact that it will feature Anthony Ramos as supervillain Parker Robbins, AKA The Hood, as well as Alden Ehrenreich, Lyric Ross, Manny Montana, and Sacha Baron Cohen.

However, it’s thought that the show will establish Riri Williams as the spiritual successor of Tony Stark. As shown in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Williams has designed her own suit of armor inspired by Stark Technology. Unlike the comic books, however, it’s safe to assume that her character won’t be getting a personal endorsement from Tony Stark himself, considering Robert Downey Jr.’s exit from the franchise in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Fans have also theorized that Williams is being set up as a member of the “Young Avengers” for a future MCU project. In the final scene of The Marvels (2023), Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) was shown seeking out Kate Bishop, AKA Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld) to put together a team, à la Nick Fury. Other potential candidates for this lineup include Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) – who is mentioned in the same scene – Tommy and Billy Maximoff (Jett Klyne and Julian Hilliard), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Love (India Rose Hemsworth), and Skaar (Wil Deusner).

