Marvel’s Ambitious Vision Will Ruin the Young Avengers

The Young Avengers is something that Marvel can easily make, but it seems they don’t realize that their current plan could easily ruin the new Avengers franchise.

Every generation has their heroes and the Young Avengers are definitely meant to represent the new generation of heroes with their own complex problems and abilities. Thanks to The Marvels (2023), Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel is set to assemble the team, but the problem is that the crew could take several years to be formed. Why? For some reason, Marvel wants to slowly introduce every hero that should be in the Young Avengers.

Phase Four was meant to be the phase dedicated to introducing the new generation of heroes, but Phase Five and Six will still tackle this issue because it seems that the Young Avengers won’t be happening anytime soon. This is due to the MCU cramming several stories together around the same time and telling so many different stories, that it’s hard to stay invested in the characters. By the time Marvel makes Shang-Chi 2, the studio will have introduced over a dozen new heroes leaving some fans to be more selective in what projects they watch.

Due to the vast scope of the MCU after Avengers: Endgame (2019), Marvel has been creating several stories across Disney+ and for the big screen and it has led to a lot of success and failure. Marvel’s days of being in the spotlight are a thing of the past, with no MCU movies getting close to a billion at the box office. It’s also the first year where Marvel Studios had several box office flops, with Bob Iger stating that the company must cut costs due to its failures at the box office. With fewer stories being created, that leaves the window of opportunity for something like the Young Avengers to be released before Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) is very slim.

It’s just hard to think that Marvel Studios will be able to release the project anytime soon due to only having a small group of heroes ready for the project. Wiccan and Speed still need to grow up into their older selves and that won’t happen until Agatha: Darkhold Diaries won’t release until late next year. If the Young Avengers is happening after Secret Wars, the big problem is that the team won’t truly be young anymore. Several of the actors will be closer to their thirties with some of the stars definitely looking like they should be on the older Avengers team instead of running around with the younger stars.

It’s a problem that Marvel will have to figure out, but even if the Young Avengers movie does get made, it would be shocking to think that Marvel will get to make more than one movie before the actors are too old to be passable as young heroes anymore. At the moment, it’s too easy to ruin the Young Avengers and make it into something that it shouldn’t be.

