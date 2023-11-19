Marvel Gives Up, Calls On ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Scribes to Fix Broken MCU

According to new rumblings, Marvel Studios could be tapping two trusted screenwriters to helm the remainder of its Multiverse Saga amid a string of disastrous theatrical and Disney+ releases, which could be some much-needed good news for the franchise moving forward.

Ever since the conclusion of its critically acclaimed Infinity Saga in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, it’s safe to say that Marvel has been experiencing some growing pains throughout its Multiverse Saga. And with the superhero studio only beginning to recover from the now-resolved SAG-AFTRA strikes, a flood of postponed productions like Deadpool 3 (2024) will kick into high gear after the Thanksgiving holiday.

From less-than-impressive film entries such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and The Marvels (2023) losing millions at the box office to the MCU’s next Thanos-level threat, Kang the Conqueror, potentially being written out of the narrative due to Jonathan Majors’ legal woes, there’s no telling when — or if — Marvel will ever be able to restore its former glory.

Much of the blame can also be placed on Marvel’s parent company, Disney, for pushing them into the streaming sphere. President Kevin Feige has also been stretched thin attempting to oversee a slate of movies alongside an expanding roster of live-action and animated TV entries on Disney+. With the studio pumping out so much content, even longtime fans are starting to succumb to “superhero fatigue,” spelling trouble ahead as Marvel eyes release dates for upcoming projects like Echo and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

This pressure for Marvel to release so much content at once has led to rumors of behind-the-scenes drama on productions like Secret Invasion, The Marvels, and the highly-anticipated Daredevil: Born Again reboot, the latter of which just saw its head writers fired by Kevin Feige himself, reportedly due to the current footage not meeting the studio’s standards.

More recently, news broke that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) lost its director, Destin Daniel Cretton, on top of its original writer, Jeff Loveness, who departed the project earlier this year. With this in mind, it seems like all things are pointing toward a Kang-less future for the MCU, with rumors swirling that those in charge at Marvel are beginning to move away from Jonathan Majors and his Kang variants in a last-ditch effort to salvage their reputation.

However, we may finally have a positive update regarding the Multiverse Saga thanks to Hollywood scooper John Rocha, who recently suggested that Marvel recruited a couple of seasoned MCU alums to help get Phases Five and Six back on track.

When discussing the possibility of bringing the Russo Brothers back to helm the next two Avengers movies, Rocha said in a recent YouTube livestream, “I have been told that [Christopher] Markus and [Stephen] McFeely are, already, unofficial advisors over the last few months at Marvel.” However, he didn’t specify precisely how long they have worked in these “unofficial” positions and if they’ve consulted on any Phase Five projects.

For reference, these are the two scribes behind a laundry list of top-tier superhero blockbusters, including Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame, not to mention the Chris Evans-fronted Captain America trilogy. Suffice it to say, this writing duo is MCU royalty, making them invaluable to the franchise.

Given that this era of Marvel storytelling already feels a tad directionless, bringing Markus and McFeely back on board makes all the sense in the world, even if they’re not directly responsible for penning any screenplays as of now. But they would undoubtedly have a lot on their plate if Feige and other studio execs are looking to them to pull a miracle when it comes to the Multiverse Saga.

Having one straightforward, interconnected narrative throughout each MCU entry moving forward is, without a doubt, essential to recapturing interest in the franchise, with the Infinity Saga having led to a coherent and heartfelt climax that saw Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) laying down his life to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin). So if Markus and McFeely can replicate some of the same magic they pulled in Phases One through Three, hope persists for the Multiverse Saga.

At the same time, speculation continues to run rampant that Kang is out as Marvel’s next big bad, which, if true, could be tricky for the writing duo to navigate. Considering that Loki and Quantumania have already introduced audiences to the supervillain, scrapping him to throw in someone like Doctor Doom could lead to more confusion than anticipation.

If the higher-ups at Disney and Marvel truly are planning to replace Kang moving forward, it might not matter how great of a track record Markus and McFeely have at the MCU, as there’s only so much they can control as “unofficial advisors.” And given that studio interference has scared off plenty of writers and directors in the past, Feige and Co. would have to provide the pair with an unprecedented level of creative control for them to make any substantial changes to the planned Saga.

Odds are that enlisting the help of Markus and McFeely won’t be the cure-all for the Multiverse Saga the upper executives at Marvel Studios might think it to be, but it is a good start. Understanding what’s worked for them in the past and acknowledging that things need to change is a step in the right direction for the once-mighty MCU, and hopefully, bringing this dream team aboard will help bring Phases Five and Six to the next level.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 1, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars set to follow on May 7, 2027.