Robert Downey Jr., renowned for bringing to life Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, is virtually inseparable from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Serving as the actor who launched Kevin Feige’s expansive interconnected cinematic venture with the inaugural Avengers film, Downey Jr. has emerged as one of the most beloved components of the billion-dollar Marvel Studios franchise inspired by the Marvel Comics, under The Walt Disney Company.

Starting with his performance in Iron Man (2008), directed by Jon Favreau, and continuing through subsequent roles in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and finally, Avengers: Endgame (2019), Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark has been instrumental in the triumph of the MCU.

After the Russo Brothers’ Endgame, Iron Man has conspicuously been missing from the MCU, having selflessly given up his life to thwart the universe-threatening schemes of the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin). The significance of his absence is now more keenly felt as the MCU traverses the ongoing Multiverse Saga, contending with the void created by the departure of iconic actors such as Downey Jr., Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), and Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow).

With the onset of Marvel’s Phase Four, there has been a noticeable downturn in the favorable reception of Marvel Studios’ endeavors. This phase also marked the studio’s venture into television, introducing series like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki on The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service, Disney+ (Disney Plus), in 2021.

As films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels face underwhelming box office performances, it appears that audiences are yearning for the familiar elements of the old MCU, featuring iconic characters like Iron Man and Captain America.

Marvel Studios had plans for this, seeking to continue that Stark legacy in a whole new way — but now, it appears as if Disney and Marvel Studios are changing their minds about their show introducing audiences to Iron Man’s replacement.

Issues With New Iron Man Successor Project

Recently, it was revealed by Hollywood and Marvel insider ThwipT, that Marvel Studios have decided to scrap what they have of the Disney+ show Ironheart, an upcoming series about young tech genius Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) as she steps into her Ironheart hero persona as introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2023) — as the spiritual successor of the iconic Iron Man superhero.

Dominique Thorn’s Riri Williams/Ironheart is a brilliant inventor and MIT student from Chicago who has crafted a suit of Iron Man armor comparable to Tony Stark’s. Anthony Ramos joins as Parker Robbins/The Hood, an ally of Williams who utilizes a hood to tap into dark arts and magic. Alden Ehrenreich plays Joe McGillicuddy, Lyric Ross portrays Natalie Washington (Williams’s best friend), Matthew Elam is Xavier Washington, and Anji White is Ronnie Williams (Riri’s mother). Additionally, Manny Montana will be Cousin John, and Shea Couleé appears as Slug.

The cast also includes returning character Dean of MIT, reprised by Jim Rash from Captain America: Civil War. Harper Anthony, Zoe Terakes, Regan Aliyah, Shakira Barrera, Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola, Sonia Denis, Paul Calderón, Cree Summer, and Sacha Baron Cohen have been cast in undisclosed roles.

A lot of this might change, however. The source states that Marvel is “not happy” with Disney series Ironheart as it stands and are fully “reworking” the show:

Marvel is not happy with the quality of Iron Heart and are reworking it #Marvel #MCU #DisneyPlus

Created and written by Chinaka Hodge from Marvel Comics writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato, Ironheart is also produced by Proximity Media and 20th Television, and Marvel Studios under their extensive Marvel universe.

Since filming wrapped in November last year, news of an Ironheart rework is rather telling. The Iron Man legacy definitely seems like something that Marvel Studios and Disney are being exceedingly careful with — no one wants a repeat of the much-panned Secret Invasion (2023), after all.

Are you looking forward to Ironheart? What do you think about Marvel’s Iron Man legacy? Share your thoughts in the comments below!