Disney Preps for Disaster, Releasing ‘The Marvels’ Project on Disney+ Before Theater Debut

Brie Larson in The Marvels

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios are bracing for disaster as the release of The Marvels (2023) nears.

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in 'The Marvels'
Credit: Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel first blasted onto the screen in Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Captain Marvel (2019). Introducing Academy Award-winner Brie Larson as the titular hero, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, the movie went on to score $1 billion at the global box office.

Larson would reprise her role as the cosmic-powered hero in Avengers: Endgame (2019), alongside Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021). This year, she will join forces with Monica Rambeau/Photon and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, played by Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, respectively.

The Marvels IMAX poster Monica Rambeau, Captain Marvel, and Kamala Khan standing around each other
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvels comes by the way of director Nia DaCosta and will debut on November 10, 2023. The 33rd film in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Marvels joins the likes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) as the next installment in Marvel Phase Five.

After a string of lukewarm responses from audiences regarding both the big-screen movies and the small-screen TV shows, thanks, in part, to superhero fatigue, anticipation for The Marvels is high. That said, The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios will seemingly be bracing for disaster after long-range box office projections put The Marvels in the $50-75 million opening weekend range.

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) flying with Goose in 'The Marvels'
Credit: Marvel Studios

This is far off the opening for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which, as many know, went on to close out at the box office with one of the worst performances in the live-action Marvel Universe’s history. There is hope, though, as Captain Marvel did go on to take over $1 billion, but time will tell if the movie’s large takings were more of a result of it being sandwiched between Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame, than anything else.

Now, as DaCosta’s The Marvels nears, Disney is prepping audiences for the Captain Marvel sequel by filling them in on what they need to know about the trio of characters that make up this titular group of cosmic-powered superheroes.

Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, and Monica Rambeau
Credit: Marvel Studios

Like many of the other movies that have come since Phase Four, Marvel Studios is releasing new Marvel Studios Legends episodes focusing on Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel.

At one time, audiences would not have needed such a clear reminder of the timeline of events, but as the MCU grows bigger and bigger, the Infinity Saga becomes the Multiverse Saga, and more and more projects are dropped on Disney+, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes offer a recap on who’s who.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel
Credit: Marvel Studios

Coming November 3, exactly a week before the global debut of The Marvels, Disney+ will give subscribers the next episodes in Marvel Studios Legends, per a Disney press release.

The Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau episodes of the TV series join episodes focusing on the likes of Secret Invasion‘s Nick Fury, the Guardian of the Galaxy Groot, the TVA as featured in Loki, and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man.

Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn powering up her arm for combat in The Marvels
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvels MCU movie will also star Zawe Ashton as villain Dar-Benn, as well as Park Seo-joon as Prince Yan. Ms. Marvel actors Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh also reprise their roles of Muneeba, Yusuf, and Aamir in the Captain Marvel sequel. Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), and Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) are also set to star in The Marvels.

Will you be tuning into the new Marvel Studios Legends episodes on Disney+? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

