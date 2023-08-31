Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel 2’ Will Explain One Phase Four Mystery

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will be returning in her upcoming sequel, The Marvels (2023) with some of her new friends as they solve a mystery in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel sometimes leaves things vague on purpose. Over the years, certain stories are expanded and fans can learn why certain things happen the way they did. In The Marvels, fans will learn more about the Kree Empire. After Captain Marvel (2018), fans learned that Carol Danvers had some problems with the Kree because, well, they were brainwashed into being a warrior for them and erased her past.

That’s why Captain Marvel takes down the Kree, and when she goes around saving the galaxy for thirty years, no one questions it. In the upcoming sequel, Carol Danvers won’t be able to punch her way out of this fight. Every time she uses one of her powers, she swaps places with either Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) or Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). This leads to some weird circumstances, but why are they swapping places?

It’s due to a new Kree Accuser using some new technology to mess with Captain Marvel. In the new trailer that was released, Carol Danvers reveals that she recognizes Ms. Marvel’s bangle, which is what gives her superpowers. This is important because Ms. Marvel’s powers were tied to the Noor dimension, but it was unclear where they originated.

If you haven’t seen the new trailer, here it is:

Carol Danvers isn’t just trying to solve the mysteries about what the Kree is doing, but she is trying to get back her memories. While the movie is trying a new fun approach, fans are cautious about the movie, seeing that the runtime for the film will be one of the shortest in the franchise. With the strikes, it’s clear that Brie Larson and other stars for the movie might not be able to do any press-related marketing, which could lead to The Marvels being the next MCU flop.

Ms. Marvel’s bangle being of Kree origin, is interesting and it’s possible that the movie could expand on what the hero could do. In the past, Ms. Marvel has been more known as an Inhuman who could stretch her body to face whatever threat. Maybe The Marvels will help explore what the super hero can do in the MCU, but it’s cool to see the sequel answering some of the questions fans had after watching the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series.

The Marvels releases in theaters on November 10.

