Robert Downey Jr. Officially Passes the Torch, Advice Given to New “Iron Man”

Not only great advice for Ironheart but for every character from the one and only Iron Man!

Robert Downey Jr. left some pretty big shoes to fill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and anyone cast in a similar role would be up against a pretty daunting task. Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) at least had the benefit of sharing the screen with him in several movies, but, Riri Williams AKA Ironheart (Dominque Thorne) is coming into a very similar role without that background.

First introduced in live action in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), Ironheart (Thorne) is slated to have her own series on Disney+ titled, appropriately Ironheart (2023), and will take a more major role in future projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking up the mantle along with other greats like Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and War Machine (Don Cheadle).

This would be scary enough, but to do so both without having been in earlier Phases, but in a Phase that is already struggling to keep up the momentum from previous successes will take a lot. Fortunately for Thorne, RDJ isn’t done being a hero! In a Screenrant interview, Thorne said:

“I wasn’t able to speak with RDJ before we got into filming or anything, but right toward the conclusion of the film, I actually had the chance to speak with him through FaceTime. A cast mate over on Ironheart had actually done a show with him and connected us.”

What was his piece of wisdom? “Riri Williams is and should always be her own person”. This counsel will most assuredly help Riri Williams/Ironheart not only take up the metaphorical gauntlet, but, also to be her own character, and not a carbon copy of the first-generation avenger.

With help from Wakanda and her own incredible genius-level intellect, we’re sure to see some great things from Thorne, and Ironheart!

