Robert Downey Jr. Officially Passes the Torch, Advice Given to New “Iron Man”

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart

Credit: Marvel Studios

Not only great advice for Ironheart but for every character from the one and only Iron Man!

Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man
Credit: Marvel Studios

Robert Downey Jr. left some pretty big shoes to fill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and anyone cast in a similar role would be up against a pretty daunting task. Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) at least had the benefit of sharing the screen with him in several movies, but, Riri Williams AKA Ironheart (Dominque Thorne) is coming into a very similar role without that background.

Riri William/Iron Heart (Dominique Thorne)
Credit: Marvel Studios

First introduced in live action in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), Ironheart (Thorne) is slated to have her own series on Disney+ titled, appropriately Ironheart (2023), and will take a more major role in future projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking up the mantle along with other greats like Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and War Machine (Don Cheadle).

'Ironheart' Marvel Logo
Credit: Marvel Studios

This would be scary enough, but to do so both without having been in earlier Phases, but in a Phase that is already struggling to keep up the momentum from previous successes will take a lot. Fortunately for Thorne, RDJ isn’t done being a hero! In a Screenrant interview, Thorne said:

I wasn’t able to speak with RDJ before we got into filming or anything, but right toward the conclusion of the film, I actually had the chance to speak with him through FaceTime. A cast mate over on Ironheart had actually done a show with him and connected us.”

What was his piece of wisdom? “Riri Williams is and should always be her own person”. This counsel will most assuredly help Riri Williams/Ironheart not only take up the metaphorical gauntlet, but, also to be her own character, and not a carbon copy of the first-generation avenger.

Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) working on her first suit
Credit: Marvel Studios

With help from Wakanda and her own incredible genius-level intellect, we’re sure to see some great things from Thorne, and Ironheart!

