Marvel Confirms Most Important Super Heroes For Phase Five

Marvel is already planning on which super heroes to focus on in the next couple of years, leaving fans with a list of MCU characters going into the spotlight.

With Phase Four of the MCU, Marvel has introduced fans to a dozen more characters with more on the way. While fans might have their favorite characters, Marvel plans to make some new super heroes just as popular as Iron Man or Captain America.

Disney+’s Latin American account shared some of their plans for the MCU as they listed their top 5 most important super heroes. This list didn’t state if they would be responsible for taking down Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror or how they would be important in the MCU.

Here’s the list of super heroes:

Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopex/Echo Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil Dominque Thorne’s Riri Williams/Iron Heart

A bonus mention was Anthony Mackie’s Captain America since Marvel plans to focus more on the super hero, and Mackie’s Cap might become the new leader for the Avengers. It makes sense for Captain America to be in the spotlight if this happens.

It’s no surprise that Ms. Marvel, Echo, and Iron Heart will be very important for Marvel as they are new super heroes who will probably help create the Young Avengers. Kate Bishop has already been rumored to have a large role in the future, so it isn’t surprising that Marvel plans to use the character in a big way. Bishop will likely lead the Young Avengers as she would be the oldest super hero who can still be considered part of the group.

For Echo and Iron Heart, fans will have to wait and see what Marvel has in store for these characters. Both will get their own Disney+ series, and Ironheart will first appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and might be the reason for a war between Tenoch Huerta’s Namor and Wakanda.

It will be fun to see how these characters become essential to the MCU, but it will take time as they aren’t major characters in the MCU at the moment, but some of that can easily change due to their roles in future MCU projects.

Phase Five is just around the corner, with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing in theaters on February 17, 2023. Kang the Conqueror will take the spotlight as the MCU delves deep into the Multiverse Saga. Phase Five already has a solid roadmap, including Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil, Blade, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, with the Phase ending with The Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.