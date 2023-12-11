‘Jurassic World’ Star Announces New Pregnancy

In a surprising announcement on Instagram, a star from the Jurassic World franchise revealed that they are expecting a child in the near future.

Based on the novels by Michael Crichton, Jurassic Park is one of the most successful franchises on the planet, having grossed over $6 billion worldwide across six different films, including Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World: Dominion (2022).

While the dinosaurs steal the show, none of it would be possible without the talented cast, which features iconic performances from Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Samuel L. Jackson, and BD Wong.

One of the most underappreciated performances in the series is from Lauren Lapkus, who provides necessary comic relief alongside Jake Johnson. And this past Friday, she had an exciting announcement to share with the world.

‘Jurassic World’ Star Reveals Second Pregnancy

In a recent post on Instagram, Lauren Lapkus revealed the exciting news with a photo of her and her husband, actor and comedian Mike Castle. The post read: “New best friend en route! We are so happy to share that we are expecting another baby girl this spring!” This will be Lapkus and Castle’s second child. Their first child was born in 2021.

Many celebrities joined in the celebration post. Actor and comedian Kate Micucci replied, “I am sooooooo happy for you guys!!!! This is just the best! Love you lots!” Comedian Betsy Sodaro shared in the excitement, saying, “AHHHHHHHHH YES YES YES YES YES!!!!!!”

While Jurassic World is the largest project she’s been a part of, Lauren Lapkus is a beloved actress, comedian, and improviser known for her performances with the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and on podcasts like Scott Aukerman’s Comedy Bang! Bang! (2009-present) and With Special Guest Lauren Lapkus (2014-present).

She has also starred in movies like The Wrong Missy (2020) with David Spade and Between Two Ferns: The Movie (2019) with Zach Galifianakis, as well as TV shows like Orange is the New Black (2013-2019) and Good Girls (2020-2021).

