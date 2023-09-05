Marvel Reveals Scrapped Plans for Jeff Goldblum’s ‘Thor’ Return

Over a year after Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) first hit theaters—for better or worse—storyboard artist William Groebe is giving fans a new look at a deleted scene, which included the return of Jeff Goldblum’s fan-favorite Grandmaster.

When Taika Waititi’s second venture into the MCU’s Thor franchise arrived in cinemas last year, it’s safe to say that reactions were mixed. While the Academy Award-winning director’s Marvel debut, the widely-loved Thor: Ragnarok (2017), revitalized interest in the dying Chris Hemsworth-helmed franchise, many were less than impressed with Love and Thunder.

The movie currently sits at a 63% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the MCU’s worst-reviewed entries. While it’s hard to say what exactly led to the film’s downfall, many cite its over-reliance on CGI, inability to take itself seriously, and its dumbed-down, buff guy characterization of Thor, who, in the Infinity Saga, had a highly emotional arc that helped establish him as a more tonally serious hero.

Thor has played into the fish-out-of-water trope before and hasn’t been afraid to dip into full-on comedy territory. But even though Waititi managed to achieve a perfect balance of action-comedy in Ragnarok, he proved that there can indeed be too much of a good thing with Love and Thunder, making the case for studio interference in creators’ sometimes very outlandish visions, especially when it comes to a franchise as widely-revered as the MCU.

And believe it or not, Waititi initially had even more outrageous battle sequences planned for Love and Thunder, including one that brought back Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster. Shortly after its release, the director confirmed that there was a plan for the character to reappear, but the scene was ultimately cut, with Waititi noting, “You have to do what’s best for the film.”

Now, we’re getting even more insights into the deleted scene thanks to an array of newly unveiled storyboards from artist William Groebe. The entire sequence, titled “The Moon of Shame,” would’ve seen Thor, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) seemingly taking Korg’s (Waititi) disembodied head to the Grandmaster for treatment on a distant moon.

Concept art released last year already highlighted elements of this scene, but in this new look, more action is shown with the godly trio visiting the Moon of Shame. While it’s hard to say just how long this sequence would’ve lasted in the film, it opens with a robot who seems to be working on giving Korg the ability to move after he experienced a deadly blow that left him crumbled and broken in Omnipotence City:

Meanwhile, the Grandmaster is alarmed by a sudden attack and arms himself with an alien weapon. Zooming out, it’s then revealed that Korg’s head has been welded to a miniature tank, and shows him and the Grandmaster running to join the fight, intercut with Mighty Thor and Thor Odinson fighting against Gorr the God Destroyer (Christian Bale) and his army:

Although the Grandmaster’s big fight scene against the shadow creatures didn’t make the final cut in Love and Thunder, the door for Goldblum’s MCU return remains wide open. His fate wasn’t exactly sealed in Ragnarok, with a post-credits scene revealing he’d survived the revolution against himself on Sakaar, stumbling out of his ship to face an outraged mob and claiming, “The revolution has a been a huge success!” trying to win their favor before declaring the fight “a tie.”

As of now, a fifth Thor installment has yet to be confirmed, but Waititi has already spoken on what he would do with a hypothetical Thor 5 if Marvel chooses to bring him back on board. Speaking with Variety in an August interview, he explained that a new Thor movie would have to have “something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way.”

Regarding its primary antagonist, Waititi said, “I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable.”

Although a fifth Thor, perhaps centered on his adopted daughter, Love (India Rose Hemsworth), is currently up in the air, there’s undoubtedly future potential for the Grandmaster to make his MCU comeback. Goldblum did reprise his role for an episode of the animated What If…? series in 2021, meaning he’d likely be game for a live-action return as well.

Until Thor 5 gets the official greenlight from Disney, we can only hope the Grandmaster gets his Marvel redemption soon.

Would you like to see Jeff Goldblum reprise his role as the Grandmaster in a hypothetical Thor 5? Let us know in the comments below.