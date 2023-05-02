BD Wong Claims ‘Mulan’s Li Shang is Sexually Fluid

In an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, BD Wong confirmed to host Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang that Li Sheng from Mulan (1998) was, indeed, sexually fluid.

BD Wong is a Tony Award-winning actor known for his performances as Dr. Henry Wu in the Jurassic Park franchise, Dr. George Huang in Law & Order: SVU (1999-present), Father Ray Mukada in Oz (1997-2003), Whiterose in Mr. Robot (2015-2019), and Hugo Strange in the Batman spinoff Gotham (2014-2019).

However, to most Disney fanatics, Wong will always be known as Captain Li Shang from Mulan, the Disney Prince who sang one of the catchiest songs in Disney history, “I’ll Make a Man Out of You,” even though Wong regrettably didn’t sing the song for the movie.

Mulan was widely praised for its flipped gender role,es, and Li Shang became a bisexual icon due to his perceived attraction to Mulan as well as her male alter ego, Ping. Fortunately, BD Wong was ready to set the record straight about Li Shang: he’s not bisexual. He’s sexually fluid.

BD Wong: “Of Course, He Was [Sexually Fluid]!”

Related: Wondering Why Li Shang Was Removed From the Live-Action Mulan Movie? The Producers Tell All!

While appearing on the Las Culturistas podcast, co-host Bowen Yang asked BD Wong if Captain Li Shang was attracted to Ping. Wong answered, albeit rather sheepishly.

“I would like to think that he was. I don’t want to disappoint anyone and I don’t want to be a coward or anything like that … OK, but you know what. OK, no. Fluidity is a very important thing to acknowledge.”

Related: Disneyland Allows Homophobic “Straight Pride” Shirt Into Park, Sparking Dress Code Debate

Wong continued with much more enthusiasm, “When we made the movie, fluidity was not a word. Now we have fluidity. Now we watch Shang and his choices and his actions and see it through fluidity. And this whole idea that there’s a needle, and it goes from zero to 100, and it doesn’t have to be one place or another. It can move. You can change your pronouns and then change them the next day if you weren’t, and that’s good and should be the way it is.”

“So, in that case, I’m recalibrating my answer. Of course, he was. Of course, he was! What other reason would there be?”

There you have it! Add this to the list of Mulan’s many cultural touchstones for the Disney Company.

Do you agree with BD Wong’s analysis of Li Shang? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!