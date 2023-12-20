Disney Updates Membership Terms and Conditions, Mandatory Trips Required

Disney has introduced changes to one of its membership programs, requiring constant trips to maintain its benefits.

Surely, nobody would be mad to take a Disney trip, especially if it involved sailing aboard one of the five — soon to be six —ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. However, a recent update revealed that Disney Cruise Line’s Castaway Club members will be required to take mandatory trips to maintain their membership and status in the program.

As shared by theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) on X (formerly known as Twitter) and confirmed on the official Disney Cruise Line website, members of the Castaway Club program must book or complete at least one eligible cruise within an “Activity Period” of five years after the debarkation day of the member’s last eligible DCL Cruise.

The change reportedly went into effect today.

NEW: Disney Cruise Line has updated its Castaway Club membership terms. To remain in the Castaway Club program, members must book or sail on at least one eligible cruise within 5 years of their last Disney voyage. pic.twitter.com/54fC6oiPOA — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 20, 2023

While this change means that, as stated in the Disney Cruise Line website, memberships in the program “will automatically terminate without notice if [the] Member does not book or complete an eligible DCL cruise within the ‘Activity Period,'” the site mentions that “DCL may (but is not required to) extend the Activity Period and/or continue making Program Benefits available to Member if Member does not book or complete an eligible DCL cruise within their Activity Period.”

However, the website does not mention the conditions or circumstances under which Castaway Club members may be eligible for these “extensions.” It only states: “Such decisions shall be in DCL’s sole discretion.”

Inside the Magic contacted the Disney Cruise Line’s public relations team for comment on the update to the terms and conditions of the Castaway Club membership and will update this article as soon as a response is received.

Additionally, Disney Cruise Line recently updated its guidelines for the Oceaneer Club and Oceaneer Lab aboard all its ships, making fleetwide changes to the convenient services provided by these programs.

More on Disney Cruise Line

The Disney Cruise Line has sailed the world, taking thousands of voyagers on the most magical trips since its first sailing in July 1998. And with new destinations, beloved characters, magical amenities, and a spectacular celebration at sea for the Disney Cruise Line’s 25th anniversary, setting sail aboard the Disney Wish, the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy, the Disney Magic, the Disney Wonder, and soon, the Disney Treasure — the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet which is currently under construction — is at the top of our bucket list.

