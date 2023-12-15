New 144,000-Ton Disney Cruise Ship Unveiled

The Walt Disney Company and the Disney Cruise Line have unveiled their newest and latest addition to their cruise fleet as construction now shifts to the inside of the 144,000-ton cruise liner.

The Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line is a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company that offers cruises that combine a classic vacation with Disney magic. The ships offer a variety of amenities, including character greetings, themed pools, kids activities clubs, first-run Disney movies, deck parties, and so much more. The cruise ships also host several dining options, including spacious accommodations, entertainment, and relaxing escapes for adults.

Disney cruises can range from 3–15 nights in length and offer trips to the Bahamas, Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, the Mexican Riviera, and special Panama Canal sailings. The price of a Disney cruise can vary depending on your needs and sailing preferences, but you should expect to spend at least $1,000 on a cruise for two passengers.

So far, the ships include Disney Wish, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Magic, and Disney Wonder. But 2024 will also see the launch of its newest Disney Treasure cruise ship and sailing. Construction is shifting from the ship’s outside to the inside.

Disney Treasure – Coming 2024

The Disney Treasure is a cruise ship built by Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany. It is the sixth ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet and is scheduled to launch on December 21, 2024.

The Disney Treasure is a Triton-class vessel with a passenger capacity of 4,000 and an estimated gross tonnage of 144,000 tons. It will have 1,256 staterooms, including 53 concierge staterooms and 23 concierge suites. The ship will feature spaces inspired by Disney parks attractions and immersive experiences.

The Disney Treasure will sail out of Port Canaveral and offer 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. The cruises will stop at Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Her sister ship, Disney Wish, was launched in 2022. Disney Treasure is the second ship of the Wish class, with a third ship due in 2025.

The official Disney Treasure website provides more information on this massive new cruise ship launching in 2024. Per the official Disney site:

Set your compass toward the Disney Treasure, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, where the spirit of adventure meets the daring tales of classic Disney films and Disney park attractions—sailing 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries beginning December 2024.

Inside The Magic will follow this cruise ship’s latest news as the official 12-month countdown has begun until this massive haul sets sail.