Disney Announces New 50% Discount on Future Cruises

In an attempt to capture even more of the market, Disney is now offering steep discounts on cruises.

The Walt Disney Company is offering guests looking to sail aboard one of its magnificent cruise ships a chance to save big time. Guests who book a Disney Cruise by February 16, 2024, are only required to pay half of their total required deposit, providing them with savings of roughly 50% at the time of booking.

This special deal is valid on any new reservation for select Disney Cruises departing between June 17, 2024, and May 31, 2025. The remaining deposit balance will be due at the time of final payment.

A typical Disney Cruise can range anywhere between 3–15 nights in length and allows passengers to explore incredible places all around the world, like the Bahamas, Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, the Mexican Riviera, and special Panama Canal sailings. Just like anything with Disney, these adventures are not cheap. Guests should expect to spend at least $1000 per passenger.

Disney Cruise Line started back in 1998 with its first ship, the Disney Magic. Since then, Disney’s fleet of cruise ships has grown significantly, now featuring five ships in total, with two more on the way. The Walt Disney Company owns and operates a total of five cruise ships, the Wish, Dream, Magic, Wonder, and Fantasy, with two more ships being developed. One of these new upcoming ships is the Disney Treasure. The Disney Treasure is a cruise ship built by Meyer Werft, a company out of Papenburg, Germany. It is the sixth ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet and is scheduled to launch on December 21, 2024. Once completed, the Disney Treasure will be a Triton-class ship with a capacity of 4,000 passengers. In comparison, the Disney Magic has a capacity of around 2,400. The Disney Treasure will have an estimated gross tonnage of 144,000 tons and will feature a total of 1,256 staterooms, including 53 concierge staterooms and 23 concierge suites.

A seventh ship is currently being developed as well, though its creation was not entirely through Disney. In 2023, Disney announced it had purchased a partially complete vessel from a third party. This new ship was renamed from the Global Dream to the Disney Adventure and will be one of the largest additions to the fleet. The Disney Cruise Line acts as a great choice for guests seeking something different than Disney’s theme park resorts, such as Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida.

For more information on this fantastic deal, visit the official Disney Cruise Line website.

Have you ever set sail with Disney?