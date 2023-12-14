Disney Legend Dick Van Dyke Celebrates 98th Birthday

One of the greatest entertainers of all time, Dick Van Dyke officially turns 98 years old today, December 13. Let’s look back at one of the most iconic careers in Hollywood.

One of the most iconic actors of all time, Dick Van Dyke had his breakthrough performance on Broadway in Bye Bye Birdie (1960). Van Dyke soon became a global superstar after his performance as Burt in the Walt Disney classic Mary Poppins (1960) alongside Julie Andrews.

Dick Van Dyke has since gone on to have a career spanning 75 years, which has included performances in The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966) with Mary Tyler Moore, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Dick Tracy (1990), Diagnosis: Murder (1993-2001), Night at the Museum (2006), Mary Poppins Returns (2018), and season nine of The Masked Singer (2019-present) as “Gnome.”

Today, the beloved actor is celebrating his 98th birthday. And the world is celebrating along with him.

Dick Van Dyke Shares the Secret To a Long Life

After about 75 years in the entertainment business, Dick Van Dyke is celebrating his 98th birthday. When asked about his secrets to a long life, Van Dyke shared three simple rules on Instagram: “Positivity, don’t go down the stairs sideways, and just keep moving!”

Most recently, Van Dyke was seen celebrating his wife’s birthday over at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA. He recalls meeting her in 2012 at the SAG Awards. “I just went up and said, ‘Hi, I’m Dick.’ I don’t know how I got the courage,” he recalls. “Anyway, we ended up married. She sings like an angel. She dances, and we do a whole act together. We do duets and things. She’s the best partner I ever ran into. What a pleasure it is.”

The Dapper Dans gave Dick Van Dyke a performance that was practically perfect in every way on his recent trip to @Disneyland 🤩 (via Alaura Imagery & Design) pic.twitter.com/qkYol17mmC — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 25, 2023

During that trip, Van Dyke was serenaded by the Dapper Dans with a wonderful performance of “It’s a Jolly Holiday” from Mary Poppins. This delighted the Disney icon, especially since he is a major fan of barbershop quartets.

On December 21, CBS will celebrate the actor’s legendary career with a television special, Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic (2023). It will feature archival footage as well as live performances of iconic musical numbers from Van Dyke’s past, including “Supercaliflawjalisticeexpialadoshus” from Mary Poppins and “Me Ol’ Bamboo” from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

“You think, ‘I don’t deserve this,’ but it’s difficult to say how I felt,” he says. “I came home, and I said, ‘You know something? It’s going to be a couple of days before this actually sinks in that it happened.’ I never expected that kind of recognition. My whole life went before me. I didn’t realize I had done so many things while I was 75 years in show business.”

On top of this, December 13 has been officially recognized by the City of Malibu as Dick Van Dyke Day. Honestly, it’s hard to think of someone who deserves it more. Happy Birthday, Dick Van Dyke!

What is your favorite Dick Van Dyke performance? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!