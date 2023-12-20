Disney 2024 Release Slate Missing ‘Andor,’ Pixar, and More

Disney has released an updated list of its movies and television series that will be released in 2024, and many highly-anticipated titles are missing from that list.

2023 was a rough year for the Walt Disney Company. Not only did many of its movies, like Haunted Mansion (2023) and Wish (2023), bomb at the box office, but surefire brands like Marvel also didn’t meet expectations. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Secret Invasion (2023) were huge disappointments, and The Marvels (2023) disappointed in theaters.

Needless to say, the Company needs to be a bit smarter about what they release this next year. And if recent reports are to be believed, its 2024 release slate has been finalized.

Disney Releases Updated 2024 Release Slate

According to recent reports, Disney sent out updated 2024 release dates with series and films expected to come out next year from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century. This includes films from popular franchises like Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024), Inside Out 2 (2024), Deadpool 3 (2024), and a prequel to The Lion King (2019).

Here’s the full list of titles with dates:

Echo – January 10, 2024 (Marvel Studios / Disney+)

The First Omen – April 5, 2024 (20th Century / theatrical)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century / theatrical)

Inside Out 2 – June 14, 2004 (Pixar / theatrical)

Untitled Deadpool – July 26, 2004 (Marvel Studios / theatrical)

Untitled Alien Event Movie – August 16, 2024 (20th Century / theatrical)

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries – Fall 2024 (Marvel Studios / Disney+)

The Amateur – November 8, 2024 (20th Century / theatrical)

Mufasa: The Lion King – December 20, 2024 (Disney / theatrical)

Disney also plans to release numerous other Disney+ series next year that don’t have an official date, specifically from Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here they are:

Eyes of Wakanda (Marvel Studios)

Star Wars: The Acolyte (Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 (Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 2 (Lucasfilm)

X-Men ’97 (Marvel Studios)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Marvel Studios)

Needless to say, this selection looks much more bare-bones than it did in 2023. However, that’s to be expected after a year filled with numerous box office busts and industry-halting strikes. What’s surprising is so many popular and highly-anticipated series are missing from the slate.

Many Notable Series Are Missing

When sharing the newly released slate, Disney and theme park expert Scott Gustin was shocked to see many previously announced projects from this list.

“Disney apparently sent out an updated 2024 release slate – but I think we have more questions than answers,” he said on X (formerly Twitter). “What happened to the November 2024 Untitled Walt Disney Animation Studios? Pixar’s Win or Lose (2024)? Andor (2022-present)? Iwájú (2024)?”

Fortunately, things aren’t all doom and gloom when it comes to these titles. Pixar producer David Lally confirmed that Win or Lose, the studio’s first-ever television series, will still be released in 2024, although it has not been dated yet. However, this has raised even more questions as to whether the list is in fact complete.

Still, it’s sad to see many highly anticipated titles, like Andor Season 2 and the potential Walt Disney Animation Fall release, make it on this list. Hopefully, more information will become available soon.

