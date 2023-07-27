Marvel Does the Unthinkable, Ruins ‘Avengers’ Franchise With ‘Secret Invasion’

Marvel’s Secret Invasion did the unthinkable and seriously hurts any future Avengers movies.

Not only did Samuel L. Jackson’s new Disney+ series failed to create a compelling story that fans wanted, but they managed to tarnish one of the best moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame (2019).

While Josh Brolin’s Thanos duked it out with the Avengers, Nick Fury was getting ready to harvest the spilled blood from the Avengers after the battle. His plan was to create a sample that Skrulls could use if they needed it later on, but his plan backfired. Ben Kingsley Adir’s Gravik saw that Fury and Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel never did plan to find another home for his people.

Despite the lackluster reviews from critics, fans believed that Marvel’s next project was going to be a lot more impactful. In the comics, Skrulls are one of the biggest threats to humanity and nearly wipe out the Avengers and other super heroes. Sadly, Secret Invasion doesn’t make the Skrulls look like a menace, but turns Fury and Danvers into terrible people for somehow never finding a planet for Skrulls to live on.

Gravik created a new war in the series to kill humanity and have the Skrulls take over Earth. Fury came back to stop them, but the Disney+ series did something no fans were expecting. They managed to create one new super hero that makes all Avengers look pathetic.

In the finale, Emilia Clarke’s G’iah managed to deceive Gravik into believing she was Nick Fury. This allowed her to hand over the Harvest, the vial containing all the DNA for the Avengers and get both her and Gravik to have their superpowers. After avenging her parents, G’iah became the most powerful super hero in the MCU because her powers are limitless. She can control lightning, immense strength, invisibility, and more. Twitter user@blurayangel made the same claim online stating that no one can probably Emilia Clarke’s G’iah right now in the MCU:

Emilia Clarke as G’iah is now the most powerful Marvel character in the MCU

Here’s the problem that Secret Invasion has now created. G’iah may be the strongest, but the Avengers won’t have the Skrull super hero joining their ranks. No one will be able to stop her, but Marvel won’t tell many more stories with her, leaving this revelation to be wasted.

When Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror invades Earth-616, fans will know that if G’iah was there, the battle would be over fairly quick, leaving the MCU in an awkward state. Now, any Avengers movie will feel pointless facing huge threats knowing that one hero could literally save the day, but G’iah’s chances of being an Avengers are so dramatically low, it’s not surprising that Marvel is fine making the Avengers look like a joke when someone like G’iah literally has all of their powers.

