Disney World and Disney+ Purchasing Confusion Results in $10,000 Worth of Wrong Gift Cards

Confusion between the Walt Disney World Resort and Disney+ wound up with a family of fans receiving $10,000 worth of gift cards to the streaming service rather than Disney Parks, according to a viral TikTok.

TikTok user @aofthecoast recently posted a short video in which she claimed that her parents had accidentally purchased gift cards to Disney’s streaming service instead of ones that could be used to purchase tickets, concessions, and other items at Disney World.

@aofthecoast Do I have a story for you! PLEASE HELP! Note that the purchaser is not familiar with Disney Plus and did not know the difference! Honest mistake. It is not about the funding of the trip. It is about finding someone who can help us transfer the money into the correct gift card so we can make it to Disney! @Disney Parks @Disney+ @Disney #ohno #fail #disney #disneyworld #disneyplus #disneyfail #help ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

In overlaid text, @aofthecoast explained that her family originally planned to go to Disney World several years earlier, but plans were derailed by an entirely different issue. She says, ” In 2020, my parents were planning a big family trip, but the pandemic happened…We finally planned it for this Christmas. All 16 of my family members are going.”

@aofthecoast continued, “I went home this weekend, and they were having problems loading the gift cards correctly and purchasing the tickets…Yup. We have 10K of Disney Plus Streaming services,”

At this point in the TikTok, a large stack of gift cards can be seen. Apparently, their value is some 70 years worth of subscription costs to the streaming service.

“We need help. It’s not about the money! It’s about getting the money in the right form. We leave in 6 days and the parks are selling out of tickets because it’s Christmas,” The TikToker added, “My Mom is distraught, Dad frustrated, and the kids worried we won’t get to get into Disney. Anyone know of someone who can help?!”

As of publication time, the 38-second TikTok video has been viewed over one million times and has nearly 6,000 comments, many of which are not exactly sympathetic to the original poster. An example: “Who waits only a week in advance during Christmas to purchase tickets & reserve dining for 16 people?”

According to @aofthecoast, her parents were not familiar with the streaming service and could not return the gift cards themselves. However, there is fortunately a happy ending to the story.

Inside the Magic reached out directly to @aofthecoast, who revealed that her family had been able to get into contact with Disney. An exclusive statement to Inside the Magic reads:

“We heard from Disney last night and they are exchanging the cards and we were able to buy tickets! This was a roller coaster of emotions for us all and we are hoping the actual trip goes much more smoothly.”

Good luck! We here at Inside the Magic hope this is the last of the Disney issues that comes up on your trip.

Have you watched the viral TikTok? Should Disney have exchanged the cards or caveat emptor? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments below!