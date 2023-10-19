Disney World Princess Experience Closed, “No Plans to Re-Open”

What little girl doesn’t want to feel like a princess? If the reports from Walt Disney World guests are true, that experience might be only a fairytale dream.

The theme parks are where the magic of Disney’s classic stories comes to life. From Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure to Tokyo DisneySea, the Imagineers have created worlds of enchantment that continuously pull visitors away from the realms of reality.

Known for their iconic fairytale films, Disney has gone above and beyond the call of duty to re-create such unforgettable scenes and characters from beloved movies like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Of course, what better way to delight a young princess than by treating her like one?

Disney World Shuts Down Iconic Princess Attraction

The princesses have been one of the cornerstones of Disney since Walt first put pen to paper, and the studio hasn’t let us forget it. From Snow White to Elsa, every seasoned fan has their favorite, and that doesn’t just include the female demographic either.

The Magic Kingdom has practically been the number one place to rub elbows with Disney royals since Walt Disney World opened, and fans have been flocking there for decades. Even after years of frequent visitation, one beloved attraction has reportedly been shut down with no plans of reopening.

There’s only one thing that would delight a princess fan more than just meeting Cinderella and getting her autograph, and that’s to become a princess themselves. The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique has transformed hundreds of guests into fairytale characters since 2019, and it has been an incredibly magical experience for all involved, at least until recently.

Although fans can still experience the royal treatment aboard Disney’s cruise ships and in the Magic Kingdom itself, it seems that multiple boutique locations have been closed with no intention of reopening. Naturally, reports and speculation from social media have fans in a mild panic.

A recent post on r/DisneyWorld had fans asking if the boutique’s locations in the Grand Floridian and Disney Springs had any progress on reopening, and the replies were unfortunately not in its favor.

u/joey-brownwater heads the original post with,

“The experience is still closed at Disney Springs and the Grand Floridian. Any information on when they plan to reopen?”

Being the passionate and responsive group they are, several Disney fans were quick to jump with their opinions, speculations, and hearsay as to the experience’s future.

u/EJK54 writes,

“This was recently talked about on a Disney podcast I listen to. Basically they said there are no plans to reopen anytime soon unfortunately.” Unfortunately, the user does not name or link the podcast where they heard this information, so it can neither be confirmed nor denied. However, a look at the official pages of both the Disney Springs location and the Grand Floridian Hotel both list the experience as “temporarily unavailable.”

There has also been some speculation as to why the boutiques remain closed. One such user suggests that recent social media drama, likely alluding to the male cast member playing a fairy godmother’s apprentice earlier this year. That said, another user offers a more logical reason.

u/dankblonde responds to the accusation with,