Disney World Princess Experience Closed, “No Plans to Re-Open”

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
A girl meeting Ariel from The Little Mermaid at Ariel's Grotto in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom, enchanting Disney experiences

Credit: Disney

What little girl doesn’t want to feel like a princess? If the reports from Walt Disney World guests are true, that experience might be only a fairytale dream.

Castle at Tokyo Disney
Credit: Tokyo Disney Resort

The theme parks are where the magic of Disney’s classic stories comes to life. From Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure to Tokyo DisneySea, the Imagineers have created worlds of enchantment that continuously pull visitors away from the realms of reality.

Known for their iconic fairytale films, Disney has gone above and beyond the call of duty to re-create such unforgettable scenes and characters from beloved movies like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Of course, what better way to delight a young princess than by treating her like one?

Disney World Shuts Down Iconic Princess Attraction

cinderella ready for a new Disneyland after hours event, Princess nite
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

The princesses have been one of the cornerstones of Disney since Walt first put pen to paper, and the studio hasn’t let us forget it. From Snow White to Elsa, every seasoned fan has their favorite, and that doesn’t just include the female demographic either.

The Magic Kingdom has practically been the number one place to rub elbows with Disney royals since Walt Disney World opened, and fans have been flocking there for decades. Even after years of frequent visitation, one beloved attraction has reportedly been shut down with no plans of reopening.

Three children - two dresses as Disney Princesses and one as a Disney Princess- in the new Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique which was modified to better fit the new Disney World gender neutral guidelines.
Credit: Disney

There’s only one thing that would delight a princess fan more than just meeting Cinderella and getting her autograph, and that’s to become a princess themselves. The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique has transformed hundreds of guests into fairytale characters since 2019, and it has been an incredibly magical experience for all involved, at least until recently.

Although fans can still experience the royal treatment aboard Disney’s cruise ships and in the Magic Kingdom itself, it seems that multiple boutique locations have been closed with no intention of reopening. Naturally, reports and speculation from social media have fans in a mild panic.

Grand Floridian Resort, exterior aerial shot
Credit: Disney

A recent post on r/DisneyWorld had fans asking if the boutique’s locations in the Grand Floridian and Disney Springs had any progress on reopening, and the replies were unfortunately not in its favor.

u/joey-brownwater heads the original post with,

“The experience is still closed at Disney Springs and the Grand Floridian. Any information on when they plan to reopen?”

Being the passionate and responsive group they are, several Disney fans were quick to jump with their opinions, speculations, and hearsay as to the experience’s future.

u/EJK54 writes,

“This was recently talked about on a Disney podcast I listen to. Basically they said there are no plans to reopen anytime soon unfortunately.”

Unfortunately, the user does not name or link the podcast where they heard this information, so it can neither be confirmed nor denied. However, a look at the official pages of both the Disney Springs location and the Grand Floridian Hotel both list the experience as “temporarily unavailable.”

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique
Credit: Disney
There has also been some speculation as to why the boutiques remain closed. One such user suggests that recent social media drama, likely alluding to the male cast member playing a fairy godmother’s apprentice earlier this year. That said, another user offers a more logical reason.
u/dankblonde responds to the accusation with,

“Unrelated entirely. It closed way before that, I think it was COVID related but part of me feels like one of them closed in 2019 even before COVID started but I could be wrong.”

The virus changed how things are done at the Disney Parks, and being in close quarters still has some very much on edge. It makes sense that many would be hesitant to introduce such a hands-on experience in multiple locations.

Disney fans can still get the complete princess treatment at the Magic Kingdom, as well as mix and mingle with their favorite fairytale characters afterward. That said, it looks like the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique might be a fading feature of the Disney Parks.

Do you think they will close the boutique? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

