Disney Repairs EPCOT Attraction After Years of Injuries

EPCOT at Walt Disney World recently welcomed Figment into the Imagination Pavilion as a full-fledged Meet and Greet character. As exciting as it is to see the beloved purple dragon outside the ride, his arrival hasn’t come without a few hiccups.

Inside the Magic recently reported Figment full-on faceplanting in the tunneled entrance to his Meet and Greet location, and measures have since been taken to make the area safer for Cast Members and character performers. However, the repair is about a dollar short and a day late.

Disney World Characters’ Frequent Falls

As seen in the video above, Disney character falls aren’t anything new. After all, those elaborate mascot costumes don’t always have the best visibility, and gravity is never a forgiving force. That being said, it’s still a bit unsettling that Disney hasn’t addressed this issue sooner.

While these videos of Disney characters briefly breaking the illusion are somewhat funny, potential injury is still a significant factor. Those costumes aren’t the easiest to operate, and the last thing the company wants is some poor kid traumatized by a headless character.

While Figment stumbling in the tunnel at EPCOT isn’t the only instance of Disney characters taking a fall in front of guests, the fact that Disney addresses the cause after multiple cases is bound to rub some the wrong way.

EPCOT Poses Cast Member Risk

As demonstrated by the TikTok above, the disorienting tunnel leading into the Imagination Pavilion’s Meet and Greet space has been a problem before Figment arrived. As a previous viral video showed the tunnel claiming both Ralph and Vanelope from Wreck It Ralph in its clutches, Disney has known for years.

After multiple reports of cast member injuries, Disney has finally filed down the studs in the infamous tunnel to allow safer passage. As good as that sounds, it feels like something that should have been taken care of after the first character fall.

Granted, this isn’t even the most dangerous instance of a Disney character’s fall. Plummeting off a moving parade float certainly makes Figment’s faceplant look like a minor workplace boo-boo. That said, it’s still a slippery slope for Disney (no pun intended).

More attention should definitely be given to character environments, regardless of whether it’s a parade or a simple Meet and Greet. As much dedication and detail that goes into creating the elaborate character costumes, one would think Disney would match the energy in their backgrounds.

To put it bluntly, the footage speaks for itself. Although Disney and the Disney Parks go above and beyond in creating their highly immersive worlds, that doesn’t mean they should skimp on safety protocols for guests or their highly talented staff.

