Cast Member Hides Illegal Camera Inside Disney Character

It takes tremendous training and talent to be a Cast Member or character performer at any of the Disney Parks. The performers abide by Disney’s strict regulations and codes of conduct, but that doesn’t mean things are always as magical as some might believe.

As anyone can figure out, nothing stays off social media very long, and some of Disney’s Cast Members have taken to platforms like Instagram and TikTok with their secrets. Some are informative and entertaining, but others are spoiling the illusion Disney has spent decades cultivating.

Illegal Footage Breaks Disney Cast Member Code

The Meet and Greet characters are essential elements that help separate places like Disneyland’s Park, Magic Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios from the rest of the world. Disney’s character interactions are a must-do for many hardcore fans, including this writer, and they’ve practically developed their own following.

There have been a lot of urban legends and rumors about playing one of Disney’s many magical mascots, but a recent development might put them all to bed. There’s a certain air of mystery surrounding the performers, but a specific creator on TikTok has literally torn the mask away from the Disney magic.

WARNING: The following videos are NSFM and might not be appropriate for some viewers.

@IllegalDisney is a controversial TikTok creator who has posted and reposted several videos of character performers stripping out of costume or otherwise behaving in a non-professional manner. Their posts have been taken down and returned before, but a recent post might push things far beyond the pale.

Inside the Magic has covered their videos before, one of the most recent featuring a twerking Kylo Ren at Galaxy’s Edge. While the posts certainly show a different side of our favorite characters, it’s highly unlikely Disney would approve of some of the recent activity.

Not only is the footage above incredibly creepy, it feels like @illegalDisney is living up to their namesake again by posting things the Walt Disney Company would normally go all out in keeping from the public eye. Along with shattering the illusion behind Disney’s characters, it’s some grade-A nightmare fuel.

That all being said, it’s safe to say that most fans reading this are already well-aware that the characters are just human Cast Members in elaborate costumes. Even so, this still feels like illegal activity Disney has yet to address. It’s a wonder no one has been fired because of the leaked footage.

The primary reason for lack of action on Disney’s part might be that the ones involved simply cannot be properly identified. There’s definitely some benefits to playing a masked character. However, this definitely isn’t a good look for Disney or the Cast Member responsible.

