Suggestive ‘Star Wars’ Footage Hidden From Disney

The Cast Members and character performers are the lifeblood of the Disney Parks, and the magic simply does not happen without them. However, as highly trained and immensely talented as Disney’s team can be, they still have to abide by the mouse’s rules.

One of the biggest things about working for Disneyland or Walt Disney World, especially as a character, is keeping the illusion alive. Guests pay upwards of thousands to enter that world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy, and sometimes unprofessional behavior can break the spell.

Star Wars Villain Caught Twerking in Cast Member Video

Portraying Disney’s eclectic cast of characters is more than just putting on a mascot suit, and extensive training and rehearsal go into bringing them to life. However, most Cast Members can attest to the importance of never letting guests see them out of character. Unfortunately, nothing is safe from social media.

@illegaldisney is a TikTok account that continues to post multiple backstage videos at the Disney Parks. The account’s activity has been taken down multiple times, but more videos of headless characters, misbehaving masked Cast Members, and out-of-character performers continue to surface.

Anyone who’s ever seen Disney’s Star Wars trilogy knows that Kylo Ren is anything but a barrel of laughs, but the footage above says otherwise. As entertaining as this out-of-character display of dance moves is, twerking isn’t something we’d expect from a Sith Lord.

Disney themselves did something similar with the dance parties at the former Star Wars Weekends, but this still feels like something that wasn’t meant for the eyes of Disney fans. Although no Cast Member can be identified, this still feels like something incredibly illegal.

Disney goes into excruciating detail to make sure Guests are completely in their world, whether that’s using sights, smells, sounds, or character interactions. Shattering the Disney Bubble isn’t exactly the best thing to put on a resume. Hopefully, no one gets fired as a result of TikTok clout.

