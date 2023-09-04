Social Media Goes Wild Over “Spoiled” Child’s Reaction to Disneyland Trip

Children are unpredictable, even at The Happiest Place on Earth. A recent TikTok incited fierce debate among Disney Parks fans as a young guest expressed his true feelings about his Disneyland trip.

A Disneyland trip is stressful for every family member, especially little ones. Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park require a lot of walking, waiting in lines, and staring at toys and candy that your parents might not let you have! As much as kids dream about visiting Disneyland Resort, the reality isn’t as magical as it seems.

TikToker @vanessitaa92 shared this video of her godson, Andrew, at Disneyland Resort. She laughed about his distaste for the Southern California Disney Park, writing that it was the “first time I heard a kid say they hate Disneyland.”

“Why are you mad?” she asked Andrew in the Disneyland TikTok, which now has more than 200 thousand views.

“Well, because you bring me here,” the child replied, obviously upset. “I hate this place.”

Many commenters were furious at the boy’s reaction to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

“I wouldn’t ever take him again on no kind of vacation for a long long time SMH, spoiled??” @deal_junkie wrote.

“Not going to deal with that attitude,” said @ladeebug827. “Leave him at home.”

“Say no more child,” @mjromero666 agreed. “I will go without you for the rest of my life.”

But most commenters saw the video as nothing more than lighthearted humor. Some defended the child.

“To be fair, Disneyland can be challenging for some kids,” @alifefullofblessings_erm wrote. “Most kids don’t have the patience to handle long lines and lots of walking. + more!”

“I’m with Andrew….” @ratian83 replied. “You stand in line all day, sometimes in the sun, get told you can’t have things you want ……”

This incident follows a viral 2022 video when a toddler was disappointed that she got a Walt Disney World Resort vacation for Christmas instead of toys. The girl was too young to understand that her empty suitcase implied a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth and felt slighted by Santa. Despite her age, many online called the girl “ungrateful.”

Have your children ever reacted unexpectedly to a Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort vacation? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.