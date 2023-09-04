Disney Tram Drivers Crash, Hundreds of Guests “Screaming”, Potentially Injured

It looks like a lawsuit may be on the way to Disney after a major tram collision took place at Disneyland Resort.

Lately, trams have been a big topic in Disney news discussion. The previous COVID-19 pandemic caused Disneyland Resort Guests to be without many major attractions and experiences over the course of the last few years, but the one most often mentioned is the tram transportation system that carried Guests from the parking lot to the Disney Parks.

Walt Disney World Resort announced the return of trams earlier last year, and the popular transportation method has been slowly phased back in at the Orlando Disney Parks. At the moment it was recently announced that this month, EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios would finally bring back trams following Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s tram return which happened last year.

In Disneyland, on February 23, Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals Parking Structures finally had their trams return! Prior to this, guests who parked in the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals Parking Structures had to walk to Downtown Disney, Disneyland, and Disney California Adventure. The walk is quite a long one, so the return of these trams was a huge benefit for guests and left many people very happy.

Unfortunately, it seems that a collision was recently reported between two trams, leaving guests injured and forced to walk back to their cars on foot.

One Reddit thread was launched yesterday asking, “Anyone know why the trams stopped running? (Sunday night). Was walking into world of Disney and heard quite a large thud from the tram area …. Looked but couldn’t really see anything from where we were. When we got out, everyone was walking back to the parking structure. Anyone know what happened?”

Michelle (@mi_shelle_) shared a video on X of the crash, and was on the tram when it happened. They said, “I’m at Disneyland and now we have to walk to the car because two trams crashed, all I know is I was on that tram, and now my back hurts, but I’ll settle it for an annual pass”. According to Michelle, their back was in pain from the accident, and it seems that they want to be compensated for it.

I’m at Disneyland and now we have to walk to the car because two trams crashed, all I know is I was on that tram and now my back hurts but I’ll settle it for an annual pass pic.twitter.com/mjfGhZqflT — Michelle (@mi_shelle_) September 4, 2023

Corey Barak (@coreysbarak) shared another photo stating, “⁦@Disneyland well done. Trams crash and after a long day have to walk 20 min to car. And staff is not nice or helpful.” We can clearly see that this happened around park close, which means that there were likely many guests aboard. Trams can take hundreds of guests, which means a collision can be a huge safety threat to many.

⁦@Disneyland⁩ well done. Trams crash and after a long day have to walk 20 min to car. And staff is not nice or helpful. pic.twitter.com/wCjrkNZVbx — Corey Barak (@coreysbarak) September 4, 2023

On the Reddit thread, one guest saw the collision and reported a horrifying recount of what was seen, “I saw the tram collide & it was frightening! I was under the impression that a child or children were struck since I witnessed children crying and a few people screaming. I really hope people will have calmer nerves leading into the rest of their Disney-cation.”

The guest reported terrified children aboard the tram, which clearly shows that the collision was noticeable and felt by all guests, enough to terrify many.

It seems that some guests have claimed to be injured from the accident, but no one has reported going to the hospital, nor has Disneyland spone out on the situation.

What do you think about this tram collision at Disneyland?

