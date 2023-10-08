Child “Traumatized,” Disney World Halloween Event Ends for Good

A regretful parent warned others on TikTok after her daughter was “traumatized” at a Walt Disney World Resort Halloween event.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party vs. Boo Bash at Walt Disney World Resort

Boo Bash was an after-hours event in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in 2021. The shorter event (9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.) replaced Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.) as the COVID-19 pandemic made hosting the standard Halloween event impossible. It included smaller parades, exclusive entertainment, distanced character sightings, free ice cream and drinks, and, of course, trick-or-treating!

“Spooky festivities will include Halloween-themed cavalcades, character sightings throughout the park, special performances by the Cadaver Dans, décor, lighting, music, treat stops with plenty of candy and so much more!” Disney Parks Blog wrote of Boo Bash. “Guests young, old and immortal can dress in costume for the occasion and get their fill of Halloween candy.”

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Pary returned in 2022, permanently ending Boo Bash (and its free ice cream & beverages). Exclusive entertainment includes the Boo to You! Halloween Parade, Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular, and Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks over Cinderella Castle. Walt Disney World Resort guests of all ages are invited to dress up for this can’t-miss Halloween event!

“With spellbinding entertainment, favorite Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best and more, celebrate the most haunting time of the year at Walt Disney World Resort,” Disney Parks Blog wrote. “This limited-capacity, nighttime event starts at 7 p.m. and allows guests to experience shorter wait times on attractions, themed food and beverage and more.”

A Little Too Scary!

TikToker @thewordenfam took their family to Boo Bash in 2021 but mistakenly assumed the family-friendly event wouldn’t spook her youngest daughter! The guest recently reposted a video of her daughters watching the Maleficent dragon animatronic and her stilt-walking minions, an experience they say “traumatized” one of the little girls:

@thewordenfam It’s finally October!! So it’s time for all the Disney Halloween content!! This is from the one and only Boo Bash in 2021! Zyabella is still horrified of those guys and everyttime we see them I tell her “there is your besties!” We will be sharing everything from our Halloween party night at Walt Disney World and all our favorite Disney Halloween stuff! The girls and I will also be headed to the parks this month for some exciting things that we will share with you guys soon!! Zyabella’s birthday is also October 30th so October is always such a fun month for us!! What is your favorite thing about October? #disneyparks #disneyhalloween #disneyhalloweenparty #dragon #muse #halloween ♬ Supermassive Black Hole – Muse

“The time I accidentally traumatized my daughter at Walt Disney World,” the guest wrote. “…This is from the one and only Boo Bash in 2021! Zyabella is still horrified of those guys and everyttime we see them I tell her ‘there is your besties!’”

Hopefully, the young guest can visit Magic Kingdom without fear soon!

Maleficent and her minions don’t appear at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party but march daily in the Festival of Fantasy Parade at Magic Kingdom Park.

Have you taken little ones to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom too soon? Share your family’s favorite story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

