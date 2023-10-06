Elderly Man Found Collapsed in Bushes at Disney World

An elderly guest fell ill in the bushes after riding The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Walt Disney Imagineers created different versions of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror for Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo DisneySea at Tokyo Disney Resort, Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris Resort, and Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort – though the latter reopened as Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! in 2017.

“Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination,” the official Walt Disney World Resort ride description reads. “Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?”

“This attraction is based on the popular television series which originally aired from 1959 to 1964. Created, hosted and written by Rod Serling, the award-winning show—with its imaginative storylines and unexpected twist endings—was wildly successful.”

Guest Falls Ill

Reddit user u/littlenemo1182 recently recalled riding The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror with their father, 75. The man insisted on experiencing the attraction despite his family’s warnings, remembering that he enjoyed it on a previous Walt Disney World Resort vacation. Things went south quickly.

“My dad had a severe vertigo episode after Tower of Terror,” the guest recalled. “We did suggest he should give it a miss, but he had loved it so much in the past and insisted… He spent 45 minutes being ‘unwell’ in some bushes, and we had to take him out in a wheelchair.”

Caring Disney cast members turned the experience around.

“CMs were incredibly helpful, gave him a drink, and even made sure the chair wasn’t taken off of us when we got to the edge of the parking lot (we returned it after we got him safely into the car),” the guest wrote.

Thankfully, the man didn’t suffer a long-lasting injury.

“He was fine after a long sleep and taking it easy the next day, but he was 75, and we were all really scared,” the guest concluded. “Forever referred to as the ‘Tower of Error.’”

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is a unique elevator drop-style attraction. Guests with pre-existing health conditions, pregnant guests, and guests with a fear of heights or enclosed spaces should not ride.

