Christian Group Takes Over Disney World, Causes Chaos at the Park

A Christian fundamentalist group has caused chaos at Disney World after flooding the park with entitled guests.

Walt Disney World Resort has been a staple of family fun in America since the Orlando-based resort opened in 1971. With four theme parks — Magic Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and EPCOT — spanning over 47 square miles of fantasy, fun, and excitement, it’s no wonder why the Most Magical Place on Warth welcomes millions of guests of all ages every year.

Unfortunately, the Orlando-based Disney Resort faces an increasing problem with unruly guest behavior. Inside the Magic has reported on guests sneaking prohibited items into the parks, causing violent brawls inside Disney property, inappropriately exposing themselves in front of hundreds, and allowing their children to urinate on other parkgoers. However, these have been isolated cases involving small groups of guests.

Additionally, Disney World has recently become the stage for multiple demonstrations and protests, with white supremacists, homophobes, and other hate groups swarming the Disney property, blasting hateful messages at guests on their way to the parks.

Sadly, these demonstrations have not been the only situations in which large groups have caused chaos at Disney World, as a former cast member recently shared a horrifying story from when a Christian fundamentalist group took over the Orlando-based Disney Resort.

TikTok user @sweatyoracle recently recounted “the tale of when Christians attacked Disney World,” which he commented he never thought would live to tell the tale of on the social media platform. The user mentioned that these events took place circa 2014 when a Christian fundamentalist group was allegedly allowed to buy out all the tickets to Magic Kingdom and flood the park with teenagers and chaperones “who would misbehave” to celebrate “night of joy.”

It was the worst night to work at Disney World,” added the former cast member, “because they were so f*****g badly behaved, these little Christian fundamentalist d*******s.” The TikToker mentioned several indecent acts in which the teenagers would engage during this unofficial event at Disney World, including finding “panties floating in the Jungle Cruise River.

The TikToker also mentioned that he was “not exaggerating” when he said that “because of night of joy, one of the doors in the Haunted Mansion has a peephole in it for cast members to spy out to catch little Christian kids who didn’t think gay people should marry fornicating on the ride.

User @sweatyoracle then returned to tell viewers about his personal experience during the unofficial event at Magic Kingdom as he was working on Pirates of the Caribbean, which, according to the former cast members, “is the most finicky ride in Disney World. It breaks all the f*****g time, particularly at that time period because, for some reason, Disney World had accepted boats that Disneyland had deemed unsafe.”

The TikToker continued to comment that during that year’s “night of joy” unofficial celebrations, he was working on Pirates of the Caribbean with a group of new Disney Collage Program cast members as a grouper, the cast member that directs guests to their rows in attractions according to the size of their party.

User @sweatyoracle then remembered that the ride had broken down when an “obnoxious Louisiana adult” complained about the ride breaking down despite the former cast member explaining the situation to him and informing them that the ride would be operational again later.

The adult, according to @sweatyoracle, then proceeded to applaud and loudly chant “Jesus!” repeatedly, being joined by all the teenagers in line, “and my Christian fundamentalist PTSD kicked the f**k in.” “I took the microphone from […] the control center, and it goes over the entire queue, and I said, ‘I understand your fervor for the Lord, but we need quiet right now so we can get the ride operating again.'”

Unfortunately, the announcement backfired for the TikToker, as he mentioned that the Louisiana father yelled, “This man doesn’t love Jesus! Boo!” with the entire queue joining him again. At that point, the coordinator had to intervene, ordering the former cast member to go backstage before the situation escalated.

“I kicked the curve, literally, for like five minutes. And then I went back and dealt with the badly behaved Christians.” “Christians, stop taking over big establishments. You cannot handle the responsibility,” added the justly frustrated former cast member before ending his video. You can see the video below or click here to watch it. Strong language is used, and viewer discretion is advised.

The TikToker has also shared other stories from the time he worked at Walt Disney World Resort, including a disturbing story of a group of guests covering themselves in the remains of a dead relative aboard an iconic Disney attraction.

What do you think about this unpleasant incident? Share your opinions with Inside the Magic in the comments below!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.