Multiple Closed Attractions Return in Disney World Overhaul

Disney fans are buzzing with the news from Destination D23, as multiple changes are set to hit the Disney Parks as early as this year. While we’re all very excited about the upgrades to Disneyland, such as the new features coming to Avengers Campus and Ahsoka Tano joining Star Tours, Disney World is in for an overhaul.

Many new announcements promise upgrades and additions to Parks like the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. However, what might take some by surprise is how many former, some original, Disney attractions are on their way back to the public eye.

Disney World Moves Forward by Looking Back

After what feels like ages of Walt Disney World living off of Disneyland’s table scraps, it seems like the company is finally giving the Florida Parks the upgrade and attention they deserve. Not only are they moving forward with new projects, but it appears that old favorites are making a triumphant return.

Although the Magic Kingdom is set to get a massive expansion that reaches “beyond Big Thunder Mountain,” and Animal Kingdom is dropping the dinosaurs, Disney is looking to the attractions of the past to enchant and delight theme park guests of the future.

Things are already beginning to look familiar as Figment’s magical Meet and Greet returns to EPCOT. While this might be a new addition for some fans, it’s not the first time he’s been seen mingling with friends at the Imagination Pavilion. Given his current popularity, it might not be long before Dreamfinder also shows up.

Of course, Figment isn’t the only EPCOT original returning. Future World’s Test Track is getting a massive makeover that ditches the TRON-inspired aesthetic for something akin to the World of Motion’s design.

USA Today describes it as,

“Test Track is being reimagined in partnership with Chevrolet. “We’re reaching back into the history of the pavilion, taking inspiration from the original World of Motion and bringing that spirit of optimism to this next iteration of Test Track,” said Scott Mallwitz, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering. World of Motion was an exemplar of the park’s classic edutainment appeal.”

EPCOT might be looking at visions of the future, but Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is looking to its enchanted past as it welcomes new additions from its heyday.

As of writing, Disney plans to launch a bar and lounge inspired by the original Pirates of the Caribbean attraction. Although Johnny Depp’s future as Captain Jack is up in the air, Disney is reportedly welcoming back the original Barker Bird for the occasion.

Additionally, classic Magic Kingdom fixtures are reportedly getting new additions from the golden age of Disney and beyond. The first is reportedly the infamous Hatbox Ghost finally making his Florida Park debut, leaving the Haunted Mansion fanbase divided yet excited for his arrival.

Another controversial announcement is that the Country Bear Jamboree will get a Nashville-inspired retheme. As divisive as this decision might be, it’s clear that the attraction’s cult following has kept it from closure for decades—time to welcome some new talent to the stage.

It should be noted that while many of these announcements are in the works, the larger additions haven’t left the “blue sky” planning stages. Be that as it may, Disney World fans can expect some much-needed changes within the following year. Exciting things are definitely happening.

What are you hoping to see at the place where dreams come true? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!