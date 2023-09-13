Magic Kingdom Struck By Lightning in Disney World

Lightning struck Walt Disney World.

With Walt Disney World being “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” it’s easy to assume that nothing bad ever happens and nothing ever goes wrong. This is far from the actual truth, with Walt Disney World being subject to all kinds of incidents and accidents.

Over the last few weeks, Walt Disney World and the state of Florida have been hit with brutal weather. Hurricane Idalia caused many logistical problems for multiple theme parks in the Orlando area, including Universal, SeaWorld, and, of course, Walt Disney World. Due to the storms last month, Walt Disney World shut down its one and only operational water park as well as other recreational facilities. Unfortunately, we’re not in the clear yet, with Hurricane Lee expected to impact Florida along with several other states.

Typically, for guests visiting Walt Disney World and its suite of theme parks, heat and humidity are the number one issues they will be faced with. However, Walt Disney World has been rainy lately, forcing guests to adapt. Along with the storms came lightning, which is always terrifyingly beautiful to see, especially at your favorite theme park.

Guests who happened to be staying at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Bay Lake Tower were able to get a great view of the Magic Kingdom during these storms. One guest was able to snap a truly breathtaking photo of the Magic Kingdom with lightning over the iconic theme park. You can check out the stunning photo below:

This stunning photo is a great reminder that even Walt Disney World is not immune to the forces of nature. Disney World is notorious for flooding during heavy rainfall, with places like Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom and The Land in EPCOT both flooding and being damaged by the incredible amount of water. Other areas like Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom were also affected. We’re sure attendance at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park has dropped in recent weeks, both due to the dropping temperature and the inclement weather.

It’s crucial that guests listen to all of the inclement weather warnings issued by Florida and Disney to ensure they remain as safe as possible. As a result of Hurricane Idalia, Walt Disney World waived its cancelation fees, allowing guests to cancel their trip last minute at no charge. Make sure to stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all updates on the current weather situation in Walt Disney World.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World soon?