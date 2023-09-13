Home » Movies & TV » Movies » Former Snow White Points Out Everything Remake’s Gets Wrong

Former Snow White Points Out Everything Remake’s Gets Wrong

Both live action Disney Snow Whites

Credit: inside the Magic

The upcoming live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs hasn’t even hit theaters yet, but it’s perhaps the most maligned Disney project on the calendar. While the film already has the odds stacked thoroughly against it, one of its most glaring problems is its leading actress.

Snow White and her prince kissing in the animated classic, Rachel Zegler standing in Snow White dress
Credit: Edited by Inside the Magic

Rachel Zegler has proven to be a persistent production problem. Along with the movie veering away from the traditional Snow White narrative, the backlash from the dwarf community, and the fact that audiences, including Disney’s most dedicated fans, unanimously hate it, she has been anything but a princess.

Snow White is No Fairytale

Rachel Zegler Snow White header
Credit: SplashNews.com

Inside the Magic has posted several reports regarding Rachel Zegler and her behavior and comments surrounding the production, and it’s safe to say her reception has been far from warm. As if to further illustrate the point, fans have shared how Disney has a better fit for the part and that a live-action adaptation has been done before.

snow white (left) and evil queen (right) in once upon a time
Credit: ABC

Ginnifer Goodwin (known to some fans as Zootopia’s Judy Hopps) is Disney’s most recent actress to portray the titular princess in live-action, having claimed the role for Disney’s Once Upon a Time. Not only did she portray the princess seen in the animated film, but she also gave her a warrior-queen element.

By little exaggeration, Goodwin’s Snow White is everything Disney fans believe she should be, but does Zegler’s whole fearless leader schtick at the same time. As interest points more towards the Once Upon a Time version, some fans are quick to compare the two on social media.

@drewcifers

♬ original sound – DREWCIFERS

WARNING: The TikTok above contains profanity.

It’s so easy to jump on the Zegler-hate bandwagon and simply dismiss her due to reputation alone, but when the footage is compared side-by-side, it gets more than a little embarrassing. It’s certainly easy to see why Goodwin’s performance and demeanor generate new interest in the previous adaptation.

Rachel Zegler pretending to be Snow White in front of a poster of the classic animated princess
Credit: Rachel Zegler via Twitter

It’s hard to deny the difference between the two when video evidence comes out of the woodwork, but the evidence is night and day. Where Goodwin is clearly ecstatic and joyful to be playing the part, Zegler seems like she hardly even cares.

As pointed out by @drewcifers in the video above, passion and marketing truly make a world of difference. Along with her abrasive attitude, Zegler’s lack of passion for the part might be one of the most significant factors dragging her performance, reputation, and the rest of Snow White’s production further downward.

Who do you think played Snow White better? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!

 

Zach Gass

