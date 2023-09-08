Guest Issues Public Apology After Swiping Entire Disney Ride to Himself

A guest recently went viral after exposing himself, swiping an entire Disney ride to himself, and issuing a public apology afterward.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are home to dozens of beloved attractions and experiences to delight the young and young at heart.

From timeless classics like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and the Matterhorn Bobsleds to innovative rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure in Avengers Campus, and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, unique entertainment offerings, unforgettable character interactions, and more, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are genuinely “a source of joy and inspiration to all world.”

With so much to see and do at Walt Disney’s original theme park in Southern California, it’s no wonder guests want to make the most out of their visit, riding all the rides, eating all the snacks, and enjoying as much as possible.

Celebrities including the Kardashian family, Cardi B, and Ariana Grande have been known to shut down entire Disney rides to themselves thanks to Disneyland Resort’s VIP Tours, an exclusive experience that allows parkgoers to skip the lines at their favorite rides.

However, a guest recently swiped the exclusive experience to himself, causing him more remorse than joy after being the only guest aboard an iconic Disney ride.

Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) recently went viral on TikTok after sharing his “private” experience boarding an iconic Disneyland ride by himself, which surely made him remorseful from his reaction to the incident.

After swiping an entire Jungle Cruise boat to himself, we can see Joey covering his mouth, probably trying to hold back laughter, during his “private” Disney ride experience. While many would feel lucky to experience an iconic Disneyland ride the way Joey did, the guest was probably remorseful, as he immediately issued a public apology to the cast member steering the world-famous boat.

“I wish all the happiness in the world to the poor cast member who had to recite the entire Jungle Cruise script to me and only me during our hurricane journey,” is how Joey captioned his apologetic video, adding that “a private Jungle Cruise ride in a hurricane is a moment most pleasing to me in my career.” You can see the video below:

Joey mentioned that his “private” experience happened thanks to the bold parkgoer visiting Disneyland Park during the recent hurricane that struck the Southern California theme park.

The world-famous Jungle Cruise takes guests on a journey through the globe’s most “treacherous” rivers — and oldest gags. Some highlights of the unforgettable adventure include:

Ancient Cambodian Shrine

Come face-to-face with leaping tigers, lethal cobras and snapping crocodiles.

Cruise past a former camp overrun by explosively curious gorillas.

Venture into this sacred pool where you’ll see bathing Indian elephants. Feel free to take pictures—they have their trunks on.

Behold angry hippos and hungry lions guarding a sleeping zebra.

Be awed as you take in a true natural wonder—the back side of water! Disney describes the Jungle Cruise as follows:

A Classic Cruise The original Jungle Cruise opened on July 17, 1955 at Disneyland Park. Based on Disney’s award-winning True-Life Adventure films, the attraction had a more educational tone. In the early 1960s, Walt Disney introduced more drama and asked animator Marc Davis to sketch some humorous gags. Over the years, more “wildlife”—and new wisecracks—were added. These updates and our talented skippers make for fun surprises on every trip down the river.

Have you ever gotten a Disney ride to yourself when visiting Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!