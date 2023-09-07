Infamous Disney Ride Still Struggling, Fans Call for Replacement

It seems like we’ve been reporting nearly nonstop on broken-down Disney attractions in the last few months, as reports and complaints continue to flood social media spaces from guests upset at the lack of upkeep the parks seem to be experiencing.

One of the attractions experiencing the most amount of complaints this year has been Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which just opened up in Disneyland’s ToonTown earlier this year. Issues of frozen and broken animatronics, error screens, and broken queue props flooded Twitter within just a few weeks after its opening.

However, there have also been complaints about “it’s a small world” needing repairs, MuppetVision needing new seats, and tons of other issues with other rides across Disneyland and Walt Disney World. One of the other major attractions that seems to have nonstop issues lately is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

In a recent post shared to Reddit, u/rcjma recounts four separate occasions they’ve ridden the ride over the last year, with each ride having some kind of problem.

“So I’ve had the chance to ride Rise of the resistance 4 times since November with my most recent ride being over Labor Day weekend. It seems that every time I go more and more things stop working as they should. The last ride I noticed the following: laser cannons not recoiling (this never worked on any of my rides), Kylo animatronic on bridge not turning to face riders while discussing their escape, cannons on AT-AT not rotating towards ride vehicle when spotted by storm troopers at controls, kylo animatronic not working near end of escape (ride in “B mode”). It’s still a fun ride but it’s kind of sad to see so many details breaking. Does anyone else notice this? Anyone that works in maintenance there know what the plan is?”

Several comments, like this one from u/StampMan, replied with their own experience, saying, “I went last Wednesday. Rey hologram didn’t work, bridge Kylo didn’t work, force Kylo didn’t work, and Lieutenant Beck didn’t talk at the end. Went again on Friday and Rey’s hologram worked but the rest didn’t. It was disappointing.”

“Rise/Hollywood has a problem in that they can’t afford to take it down for a refurb because there’s so little ride capacity anyway in the park. So they have to patch it up best they can during after hours maintenance windows,” u/derango explained.

Others claimed that if Disney couldn’t be bothered or couldn’t afford the amount of upkeep the attraction needs, then it shouldn’t require a premium price or additional Lightning Lane. Unfortunately, the ride is a very technically intricate attraction, meaning it requires more upkeep and maintenance than most of the other rides available at the Disney parks.

It does seem as though Disney either didn’t think far enough ahead to plan for that kind of maintenance or decided after the fact that it wasn’t worth it, and the ride has clearly dropped in quality since it first opened. It’s disappointing for guests who spend thousands of dollars only to be given a less-than-magical experience. Especially considering that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and its included attractions are only a few years old.

Disney has seemingly dropped the ball on much of their overall upkeep in the years since the 2020 pandemic, whether due to an employee shortage or a specific choice, but as guests continue to complain, hopefully it will draw attention to the areas where the parks are lacking, especially as the cost of a Disney vacation continues to rise.

Have you experienced any issues with Rise of the Resistance or any of the other Disney attractions recently? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments below!