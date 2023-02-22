Video Shows Disneyland “Rushed” New Ride, Fans Call it “So Unprofessional”

Over the past few weeks, we’ve covered ongoing issues with the new Disneyland ride, Mickey & Minnie’s Runway Railway. Though the ride first opened as a replacement for The Great Movie Ride in the Chinese Theater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Disneyland Park version appears to be glitching and breaking down much more often than its Walt Disney World Resort counterpart.

Disneyland Resort appears confident about the ride, as it switched from using a virtual queue to a standby line on Wednesday. But some Guests allege the attraction, located in Mickey’s Toontown, was constructed more cheaply than its predecessor and can’t handle constant operation.

On Wednesday, Twitter user @Chief__Leif shared footage of a technical error on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, leading many Disney Parks fans to bash the ride’s technology:

The magic of projection mapping ✨ pic.twitter.com/ZjvkCcnb78 — Leif (@Chief__Leif) February 22, 2023

In the video, screens inside Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway show a Windows Update warning instead of scenes featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. @AlexanderHemp called this “unprofessional:”

This is so unprofessional. Disney just don’t care about show anymore. There should be a bespoke layer above the attraction show software to cope with issues. If animation stops, then switch off the projector to at least try and preserve some integrity.

If animation stops, then switch off the projector to at least try and preserve some integrity. — Alex 🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧😊 (@AlexanderHemp) February 22, 2023

Some offered simple solutions to the problem. From @DocEpcot:

Hahahaha windows 10-11 updates, incredible they didn't set that to after hours reboots or even turn off updates entirely unless done during administrative maintenance. — DocEpcot 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DocEpcot) February 22, 2023

Others, like @AlexanderAshe, gave fellow fans a laugh:

Windows Updates: Hold my Disney Sipper! — Alex Ashe (@AlexanderAshe) February 22, 2023

It’s unknown whether Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Park operates on a different technology than the version in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. Inside the Magic will continue to report updates about the new Toontown attraction.

All aboard! All ages are welcome on this silly journey with Mickey Mouse and friends. “Zoom off on a wild and wacky adventure through Mickey and Minnie’s madcap cartoon world,” reads the official Disney attraction description. “Step into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy’s train. What could possibly go wrong?”

“You’re invited to the grand world ‘prem-ear’ of Mickey and Minnie’s latest cartoon short, ‘Perfect Picnic’—and where better to watch it than Toontown’s favorite small-town movie palace, the El CapiTOON Theater!”

Was Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway rushed? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

