Video Shows Disneyland “Rushed” New Ride, Fans Call it “So Unprofessional”

Left: An image of a shocked Mickey Mouse greenscreened over a photo of a "Microsoft Reboot" sign appearing on Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. Left: Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse drive a car with Pluto in the backseat.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve covered ongoing issues with the new Disneyland ride, Mickey & Minnie’s Runway Railway. Though the ride first opened as a replacement for The Great Movie Ride in the Chinese Theater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Disneyland Park version appears to be glitching and breaking down much more often than its Walt Disney World Resort counterpart.

Disneyland Resort appears confident about the ride, as it switched from using a virtual queue to a standby line on Wednesday. But some Guests allege the attraction, located in Mickey’s Toontown, was constructed more cheaply than its predecessor and can’t handle constant operation.

Concept art from the queue of the all-new Disney attraction, Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway opening at Disneyland Park on January 27
Credit: Disneyland Resort

On Wednesday, Twitter user @Chief__Leif shared footage of a technical error on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, leading many Disney Parks fans to bash the ride’s technology:

The magic of projection mapping ✨

In the video, screens inside Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway show a Windows Update warning instead of scenes featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. @AlexanderHemp called this “unprofessional:”

This is so unprofessional. Disney just don’t care about show anymore. There should be a bespoke layer above the attraction show software to cope with issues. If animation stops, then switch off the projector to at least try and preserve some integrity.

Some offered simple solutions to the problem. From @DocEpcot:

Hahahaha windows 10-11 updates, incredible they didn’t set that to after hours reboots or even turn off updates entirely unless done during administrative maintenance.

Others, like @AlexanderAshe, gave fellow fans a laugh:

Mickey and Minnie: Nothing can stop us now. Windows Updates: Hold my Disney Sipper!

It’s unknown whether Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Park operates on a different technology than the version in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. Inside the Magic will continue to report updates about the new Toontown attraction.

concept art for Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disneyland Resort's Toontown
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

All aboard! All ages are welcome on this silly journey with Mickey Mouse and friends. “Zoom off on a wild and wacky adventure through Mickey and Minnie’s madcap cartoon world,” reads the official Disney attraction description. “Step into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy’s train. What could possibly go wrong?”

“You’re invited to the grand world ‘prem-ear’ of Mickey and Minnie’s latest cartoon short, ‘Perfect Picnic’—and where better to watch it than Toontown’s favorite small-town movie palace, the El CapiTOON Theater!”

Was Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway rushed? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.

