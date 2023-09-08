Viral Video Exposes Collective Wound Aboard Iconic Disney Ride

A viral video recently exposed an iconic Disney ride, causing a collective wound to dozens of guests. Healing from this will take a long time…

Some timeless Disney rides hold a special place in the hearts of thousands of guests, from Pirates of the Caribbean, where guests can embark on a swashbuckling voyage with Captain Jack Sparrow, to the Haunted Mansion, where 999 happy haunts share their ghoulish delight with the living, and a beloved ride inspired by the animated classic Peter Pan (1953) — which is set to undergo a “woke” change soon.

However, not all experiences at Walt Disney World Resort are fairytale-like, as a group of guests recently exposed.

Allie (@all1e08) recently shared her experience on a viral TikTok that revealed a collective wound caused by an iconic Disney World ride, with dozens of viewers sharing how they continue to be affected by the experience years after visiting the park.

In her video, Allie can be seen underwhelmed as she and dozens of guests were stuck on “it’s a small world” in Walt Disney World Resorts’ Magic Kingdom “after already being on it for ten minutes.” While Allie’s friend can be seen dancing to probably the catchiest tune in the park in the background, the experience was less-than-magical for Allie and surely to many other guests.

Dozens of guests, including international viewers who commented in Spanish and French, flooded the video with comments saying that they had the tune stuck in their heads for days, weeks, and even years!

Literally, a couple of viewers commented they still remember the tune seven and, shockingly, 19 years after their visit to Walt Disney World Resort. Turns out it is a small world, after all.

Whether guests consider the characteristic tune a cherished memory or a deep emotional wound, the fact that “it’s a small world” is an iconic Disney ride with a permanent place in guests’ hearts — and minds — is undeniable. You can see Allie’s video below:

Its a small world afterall @#smallworld #disney #disneyworld #wdw #stuck #fyp #foryoupage #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen #epic #disneyland #real #help

“The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed” is full of history and continuously tries to showcase cultures from all over the world more sensitively and inclusively. Disney states the following regarding the unforgettable tune:

The Story Behind the Song

“It’s a Small World (After All)” is a timeless classic and one of the most well-known songs of all time. Walt Disney asked the Academy Award®-winning brothers, Richard and Robert Sherman, who were hard at work on Mary Poppins, to create a single song that could be sung by Audio-Animatronics figures in multiple languages.

What are your thoughts on “it’s a small world” at Magic Kingdom? Share them with Inside the Magic in the comments below!