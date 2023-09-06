Disney World Announces Surprise Restriction, Blocks Entry

Walt Disney World Resort has made a surprise restriction for guests planning future vacations.

Disney World Annual Passes offer an incredible opportunity for avid Disney enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Disney year-round. These passes provide unlimited access to the magical realm of Disney World’s theme parks, allowing passholders to explore the wonders of the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom whenever they please, subject to restrictions.

With various pass levels to choose from, each offering unique perks and benefits, visitors can tailor their experience to their preferences. From exclusive events and discounts to complimentary parking and advance reservations, Disney World Annual Passes are designed to enhance the Disney experience for those who wish to make the most of their time at the vacation destination.

To gain admission to a theme park, all Annual Passholders are required to possess both a valid theme park reservation and a valid admission ticket. The availability of theme park reservations is limited and contingent upon pass blockout dates.

Passholders have the option to maintain a specific number of theme park reservations simultaneously, which varies based on the type of pass:

Disney Incredi-Pass: Up to 5 reservations.

Disney Sorcerer Pass: Up to 5 reservations.

Disney Pirate Pass: Up to 4 reservations.

Disney Pixie Dust Pass: Up to 3 reservations.

Moreover, Annual Passholders who are guests at Disney Resort hotels or certain other select hotels can make theme park reservations for each day of their stay at the Resort in addition to their maximum allowable number of rolling reservations.

However, looking ahead to 2024, it seems that Disney is placing a restriction on Incredi-Pass holders that hasn’t been there in the past. Though the Disney Incredi-Pass is billed as “no blackout dates,” there are five dates in September 2024 that are currently restricted to guests, even though they hold the most expensive Annual Pass.

As you can see from Disney’s website, the Disney Incredi-Pass is currently restricted from making reservations on September 1 through September 5. All these dates are also blocked off for other Annual Passholders, as well.

No reason has been given by Disney at this time, but some have speculated that this may be the date that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open. The new attraction replaced Splash Mountain and is set to open in “late 2024.” However, no other details on its opening timeframe have been given yet.

It’s worth noting that, subject to applicable pass blockout dates, Annual Passholders are allowed access to the theme parks starting from 2:00 p.m. without requiring a specific theme park reservation. The exception to this rule is Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park. Please be aware that Annual Passes are subject to the Walt Disney World Resort Annual Pass Terms and Conditions and are subject to change without prior notice.

