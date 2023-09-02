Guest Sparks Envy After Sharing Exclusive Disneyland Experience

A guest was the subject of envy after sharing an exclusive experience during their last visit to Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are packed with thrills and fun for the whole family. From classic iconic rides to innovative new experiences, amazing — though divisive — character interactions, unique entertainment offerings, mouth-watering snacks, and more!

However, guests may face some unexpected experiences during their visit, ranging from amazing surprises to unpleasant situations. And a guest recently sparked envy among Disney fans with their fortune during their visit to Disneyland.

Redditor u/redeyejim recently shared their unique experience aboard a fan-favorite Disneyland ride, causing envy among Disney fans and netizens.

The fortunate — or unfortunate, depending on the angle you want to take — guest shared a few snaps of their behind-the-scenes experience being evacuated from Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland at Disneyland Park, commenting he and a group of parkgoers had the chance to walk the track of the wildest ride in the wilderness.

While the guest didn’t share many details about their experience, his post caused envy among Disney fans who, for some reason, are eager to experience a ride evacuation themselves — yours truly included.

Unfortunately, ride breakdowns appear to be more and more common each day at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Beloved rides like “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, the Haunted Mansion, Grizzly River Run, and Indiana Jones Adventure — which continues to report multiple malfunctions despite its lengthy refurbishment — continue to have frequent malfunctions, making many fans comment that the magic is getting ruined at the parks.

Disney describes Big Thunder Mountain Railroad as follows:

Hang Onto Yer Hats!

Legend has it that after gold was discovered in the 1850s, eerie incidents took place in the mine. Trains would take off and race through tunnels… by themselves. As you enter the cursed cavern, your train speeds up along the rickety track. Shoot under a booming waterfall and dodge a falling boulder from an unexpected landslide as you swoop around sharp turns and drop into desolate canyons. On this rip-roaring adventure, you may learn that some legends turn out to be true… How Scary Is it? Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is a fast rollercoaster-type attraction designed for kids and adults. However, some sections of this attraction are bumpy and take place in the dark. A Bit of Disneyland Lore The miniature ghost town of Big Thunder that you roll past at the end of the attraction predates Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Originally named Rainbow Ridge, the town is one of several elements from the Rainbow Caverns Mine Train (later called Mine Train through Nature’s Wonderland) that transported Guests around Frontierland from 1956 to 1977.

