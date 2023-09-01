New Halloween Character Dining Experience Comes to Disneyland

Halloween time has become a hallowed tradition at the Disney parks. This spooky season has transformed it from the Happiest to the Spookiest Place on Earth as a variety of spooky-themed foods, attractions, character meet-and-greets, special events, and themed performances beguile all who enter. The Disneyland Resort now has reservations available for a new Halloween experience coming to one of the most popular character dining spots.

Goofy’s Kitchen is buffet-style sit-down restaurant that is beloved for its immersive atmosphere. Chef Goofy leads Mickey Mouse and Friends to entertain guests as they dine with their families. The famed location near the Disneyland Hotel will now provide a Halloween-themed character dining experience.

Although Goofy’s Kitchen has been adorned with Halloween decorations in previous years, this will be the first time at the resort where they will have a special Halloween offering. Its signature attraction will be introduction of iconic Disney characters as they interact with guests dressed in costume.

Guests may choose between breakfast, lunch or dinner for this character dining event. In addition to costume-cladded Disney character interactions, there will be Halloween-themed food items, along with an enhanced menu offering for brunch and dinner.

Prices range depending on the meal plan. Breakfast will be available between 7 AM to 10 AM with $62 for adults and $34 for kids ages 3-9. Brunch will take place from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM with the same pricing as breakfast. The final meal package will be for dinner from 4 PM to 9 PM. This will be a premium reservation time so prices have changed to $75 for adults and $37 little humans ages 3 to 9.

This new Halloween dining experience will feature spooktastic music, ghostly decorations, a special Halloween button keepsake and access to Disney PhotoPass photo opportunities. Reservations are availabe for their will be limited spots and no preferred seating.

Goofy’s Kitchen will start this limited time Halloween celebration experience on September 21, 2023 until October 31, 2023.