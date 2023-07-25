Disney Confirms The Return of Special Halloween Experience

Halloween was not always considered a holiday that was within Disney’s family-friendly brand. Yet, the times have changed and now Halloween time has become a hallowed tradition. This spooky season has transformed it from the Happiest to the Spookiest Place on Earth, as it will include a variety of themed foods, attractions, character meet-and-greets, special events, and themed performances. While there are a variety of things to do during this time, an overlooked Halloween experience that has lured a fanbase to keep coming back has returned to the Disney Parks once more — Disney’s Happiest Haunts Guided Tour.

Since 2010, this opportunity has allowed Disney tour guides to escort a ghoulish group throughout the park during their Halloween season. The guides will regale guests with frighteningly fun tales of park landmarks as the party journeys through various areas of park. Disney’s Happiest Haunts Guided tour will include:

A two hour guided walking tour across the Disneyland Resort

The history of Halloween and Halloween themed tales specific to the Disney experience

Lightning Lane-like access to Pirates of the Caribbean

A photo opportunity with the Hitchhiking Ghosts, Phineas, Ezra and Gus, from the Haunted Mansion

Reserved viewing for the nighttime spectacle, “Halloween Screams”

A limited-edition Disney’s Happiest Haunts Guided Tour pin

A Halloween-themed treat

This special experience is only available if guests:

Have a park reservation with valid admission on the same date of the tour

Have a valid credit/debit card, reservation number and photo ID available at the time of the booking (which can be made as early as 60 days in advance to 20 minutes before the tour)

Check the availability on the Disneyland app since reservations are not transferrable or sellable

Check-in is done 15 minutes prior to the guest’s reservation time at Tour Gardens on Main Street, U.S.A. (each person in the party must be present)

Understand that they can only cancel 24 hours before their tour

Under 14-years-old must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older during the entire experience

Disney’s Happiest Haunts Guided Tour is available for registration August 3, 2023.