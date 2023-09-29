8 Johnny Depp Movies You Probably Forgot About

Johnny Depp is undeniably one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, known for his eccentric roles and unparalleled talent. While he’s best known for his work in franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean and Alice in Wonderland, Johnny Depp has an extensive filmography of well-known hits.

Combined with the Tim Burton and Alice Cooper connections, there’s no shortage of fame. Toss in the Amber Heard controversy, and plenty of mainstream options exist. So, let’s take a trip down memory lane and explore eight Johnny Depp movies you probably forgot.

Recap of the Johnny Depp Mainstream Acting Career

Before digging into the realm of the often-forgotten yet impressive B-movie, let’s run through the significant roles. You probably remember the Fantastic Beasts Gellert Grindelwald role and Sweeney Todd, the demon barber. It’s hard to forget Jack Sparrow and Peter Pan.

Even Don Juan DeMarco gets a bit more attention than some lesser-known flicks. The Mad Hatter, tales of Sleepy Hollows, and Captain Jack Sparrow stay so quickly in the mind. On repeat rent-free, a single Johnny Depp image can get stuck like a Taylor Swift song on repeat rent-free.

So, occasionally, it’s nice to shout out to the forgotten Secret Window, Elm Street, and tales of Las Vegas. These movies might have slipped from the forefront of your Johnny Depp memories, but they are still worth a jaunt down memory lane.

8 Johnny Depp Movies You Probably Forgot

Sometimes, the best Johnny Depp movie isn’t as easy to pick from a lineup as Edward Scissorhands or Black Mass. Remember these films?

Benny & Joon (1993)

Benny & Joon is a heartwarming romantic comedy that showcases Depp’s versatility. He plays Sam, a charming eccentric who falls in love with Joon (Mary Stuart Masterson), a mentally ill woman. Johnny Depp’s portrayal of Sam is endearing, and his on-screen chemistry with Masterson makes this film a delightful hidden gem in his career.

Don Juan DeMarco (1994)

In Don Juan DeMarco, Johnny Depp stars as a young man who believes he is the legendary lover of Don Juan. Marlon Brando plays his psychiatrist, Dr. Jack Mickler, who tries to cure him. This film explores romance, imagination, and mental health themes, with Johnny Depp delivering a captivating performance that adds depth to the character. Born from many a niche list, this is a classic example of Johnny Depp movies and antics you probably forgot.

Finding Neverland (2004)

Finding Neverland tells how J.M. Barrie (Depp) found inspiration for his iconic play “Peter Pan” while befriending a widow and her children. Depp’s portrayal of Barrie is poignant and whimsical, showing a different side of the actor’s talent. The film received critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

Secret Window (2004)

In Secret Window, Depp plays Mort Rainey, a writer struggling with writer’s block. As Rainey’s life unravels, he becomes obsessed with a mysterious stalker. Depp’s performance keeps viewers guessing as the film delves into themes of paranoia and creativity. It was a fan favorite and generated some lifelong Depp supporters.

The Libertine (2004)

The Libertine is a period drama in which Johnny Depp takes on the role of John Wilmot, the second Earl of Rochester, a notorious poet and libertine in 17th-century England. Depp’s portrayal of Wilmot’s debauchery and ultimate decline is a raw and gritty departure from his more mainstream roles.

The Brave (1997)

Not only did Johnny Depp star in The Brave, but he also directed and co-wrote this dark drama. Depp plays Raphael, a poverty-stricken Native American who agrees to participate in a snuff film to provide for his family. This thought-provoking film tackles complex themes and showcases Depp’s multifaceted talent.

The Ninth Gate (1999)

The Ninth Gate is a supernatural thriller in which Depp plays Dean Corso, a rare book dealer who becomes embroiled in a quest for a mystical book said to summon the Devil. Depp’s character navigates a dark, mysterious world of intrigue and danger. It’s not quite the Nightmare Before Christmas live-action, but it’s still in that eerie realm.

Dead Man (1995)

Directed by Jim Jarmusch, Dead Man is a surreal Western in which Johnny Depp portrays William Blake, an accountant on the run. The film’s dreamlike quality and Depp’s enigmatic performance make it a unique and memorable addition to his filmography. Its ethereal nature is one of the key features that exemplifies the many talents of the “Hollywood Vampires” entertainer.

Johnny Depp: From Ichabod Craine to Sherlock Gnomes

While Johnny Depp is undoubtedly celebrated for his iconic roles in blockbuster franchises, his filmography is a treasure trove of lesser-known but equally compelling performances. He’s starred alongside icons like Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter, takes time to work on movies like the upcoming Jeanne Du Barry, and tackles challenging roles like Gilbert Grape.

Depp’s versatility shines through in these forgotten gems, from romantic comedies to dark dramas. So, if you’re a fan of this enigmatic actor, consider revisiting these treasures to rediscover the depth and range of Johnny Depp’s talent.

Did we leave out any important Johnny Depp films? Share your favorite in the comments down below!