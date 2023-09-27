Johnny Depp Returns to Disney

Johnny Depp officially lost his place in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film in 2022 when it was revealed that Margot Robbie would take on his role as a new version of Captain Jack Sparrow. The Edward Scissorhands (1990) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) star previously led five Pirates movies: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Depp’s firing came amid his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. At the end of a weeks-long trial, a Virginia court found that the Aquaman (2018) star defamed her ex-husband when she referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post Op-Ed. Heard was ordered to pay Depp millions of dollars.

In the wake of the trial, public support strongly fell behind Depp. At the time, few Americans knew Depp had previously lost a 2020 libel lawsuit in the United Kingdom. A magistrate judge permitted The Sun and other newspapers to call him a “Wife Beater” based on evidence of his abuse toward Heard.

Many fans have rallied behind Heard in the months since the United States verdict, disgusted by her public treatment during the 2022 trial. Nevertheless, she’s maintained a low profile in the months leading up to the premiere of her next film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023).

Depp hasn’t been as quiet. Despite alleged health scares, the actor and musician is filming his next movie in Budapest in between European tour dates with the Hollywood Vampires.

Even after winning the defamation trial, Depp hasn’t actually returned to The Walt Disney Company or the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. But this week, fans felt the semi-disgraced actor’s presence at Disneyland Resort.

In a TikTok shared by @imdarthavenger, Disneyland Park guests mistook a talented lookalike portraying Captain Jack Sparrow for the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) star:

“Is that Johnny Depp?” the guest asked. “…His voice sounds like the real Jack Sparrow.”

Commenters were similarly impressed by the Disney character performer.

“D*mn, he looks a lot like him,” @billy_the_kiddo1 wrote.

“It’s not but he’s the double!” @thehypeweddingband agreed. “Got same facial expressions! His voice isn’t as good as his look tho.”

